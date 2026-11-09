Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Is Investigating Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPT) For Potential Violations Of The Federal Securities Laws

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPT) (“MPT” or the“Company”) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On October 29, 2026, MPT reported its third quarter 2026 financial results and disclosed that its tenant HSA's“continued revenue cycle management challenges” had“precluded payment of September rent, reducing our NFFO by two cents during the quarter.” HSA was scheduled to step up to 100% of contractual rent that same month. The investigation concerns whether MPT and its officers and/or directors made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose HSA's deteriorating financial condition and its inability to meet its rent obligations, and whether the Company had a reasonable basis for its positive statements about its tenants' rent ramp, its business, financial condition, and prospects.

Following this news, the price of MPT stock fell approximately 11.3% to close at $2.44 per share on October 29, 2026, causing losses to shareholders.

“Our investigation concerns whether the company and its executives provided investors with accurate and complete information about the company,” said attorney Andrea Farah, Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. partner and head of the firm's securities practice.

If you suffered a loss in MPT securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (...) at (914) 733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (...) at (914) 733-7278.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

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SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg