Breaking Burnout For Nurses Podcast - From Military Officer To Trauma Nurse - A Veterans Day Special Episode

From Military Officer to Trauma Nurse - podcast guest Peggy Dinkel, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN

Peggy Dinkel, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN - guest

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**Army Veteran Peggy Dinkel Shares Her Inspiring Journey from Military Service to Emergency and Trauma Nursing**

- Bonnie Kitahata, RN, ONC - hostCAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of Veterans Day, *Breaking Burnout for Nurses Podcast *, hosted by Bonnie Kitahata, RN, ONC, features a special interview with Peggy Dinkel, MSN, BS, RN, CEN, TCRN, a U.S. Army veteran, trauma nurse, and nursing leader whose career reflects a remarkable commitment to service, courage, and caring for others.In the episode, **"Military Officer to Trauma Nurse,"** Dinkel shares her journey from a young woman determined to finance her own college education to serving 12 years in the U.S. Army-six years enlisted and six as an officer-before pursuing her passion for nursing.Her military experience included working as a medic, transitioning into mechanical maintenance, and completing Army Airborne School, including five parachute jumps.But beyond the physical challenges, Dinkel gained valuable lessons in preparation, leadership, critical thinking, and adaptability-skills that would later become essential in her nursing career.### From Military Training to Saving LivesDuring the interview, Dinkel describes how military training emphasizes repetition, consistency, and learning to adapt when circumstances change unexpectedly.Those lessons proved especially valuable as she transitioned into civilian nursing, gaining experience in medical-surgical nursing, intensive care, emergency nursing, and ultimately trauma nursing and leadership.Kitahata and Dinkel explore the similarities between military service and nursing, including teamwork, decision-making under pressure, and the importance of remaining prepared for unpredictable situations.Dinkel also shares what she finds most rewarding about trauma nursing: helping patients and families navigate some of the most frightening and difficult moments of their lives.### A Passion for Pediatric Emergency ReadinessThe conversation also highlights an important healthcare challenge: preparing emergency departments to respond to pediatric emergencies.Dinkel discusses the particular challenges facing smaller and rural hospitals, where critically ill or injured children may be seen infrequently, making ongoing training, preparation, and access to appropriate resources especially important.She also addresses the impact of hospital labor and delivery unit closures on emergency readiness in rural communities.Through her involvement with the Emergency Nurses Association in Virginia, Dinkel continues to advocate for nursing education, injury prevention, and improvements in emergency care.### Honoring Veterans Who Continue to ServeFor Kitahata, who has been a registered nurse since 1985, this Veterans Day episode offers an opportunity to recognize the many veterans who continue serving their communities through healthcare and other professions."Peggy's journey is a wonderful example of how the skills and experiences we gain throughout our lives can lead us in directions we never imagined," says Kitahata. "Her story reminds us of the importance of preparation, adaptability, and finding purpose in helping others."The episode offers inspiration for veterans considering careers in healthcare, nurses exploring new professional opportunities, and anyone interested in the connections between military leadership and nursing.**"Military Officer to Trauma Nurse"** is available through *Breaking Burnout for Nurses Podcast* on YouTube and major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon Music.### About Breaking Burnout for Nurses PodcastHosted by Bonnie Kitahata, RN, ONC, *Breaking Burnout for Nurses Podcast* features conversations with nurses, healthcare professionals, and other guests who share experiences, practical strategies, career possibilities, and inspiration to help nurses prevent, navigate, and recover from burnout.Through the podcast and her Breaking Burnout initiatives, Kitahata advocates for nurses' well-being, professional growth, and the opportunity to create healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives-both at work and at home.**Watch and listen:**YouTube: @BreakingBurnoutForNurses; podcast platforms Spotify, Apple Music, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, and others**Media Contact:**Bonnie Kitahata, RN, ONCHost, Breaking Burnout for Nurses PodcastWebsite: []( )

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From Military Officer to Trauma Nurse

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Breaking Burnout For Nurses Podcast - From Military Officer to Trauma Nurse - A Veterans Day Special Episode News Provided By Breaking Burnout November 09, 2026, 23:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Science



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