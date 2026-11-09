Sheldon Cuffy Of Roseaire Capital Outlines 5 Operating Priorities For Home-Services And Construction Companies In 2027

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Roseaire Capital CEO says safety, job-level financial clarity, leadership, consistent service and disciplined growth will set strong trade firms apart

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sheldon Cuffy, founder and CEO of Roseaire Capital LLC, today shared five operating priorities he believes owners and managers of home-services and construction companies should focus on in 2027. Roseaire Capital is a boutique private equity firm that acquires small and middle-market service-based businesses nationwide, including companies in the home-services and construction trades.Cuffy says the start of a new year is a natural time for roofing, mechanical, building and exterior contractors to step back from daily operations and look at the fundamentals that determine whether a company keeps earning customers' trust."There's no secret to running a great trade business," said Sheldon Cuffy. "It's safety, accurate numbers, good people and keeping your promises to customers. The hard part is doing all four at once, all year long."Drawing on his experience as a real estate investor and business operator since 2009, and his early career as a financial analyst at one of the nation's largest financial institutions, Cuffy outlined five priorities for 2027:1. Make safety the first metric. Fall protection, regular training and a culture where any worker can stop a job that looks unsafe protect crews and reflect a well-run company. "If a crew member gets hurt, nothing else on the report matters," Cuffy said. "Safe companies are also better-run companies. The discipline carries over into everything else."2. Know the numbers by the job. Timely financial statements and job-level cost tracking show which work is truly profitable and where estimates need adjusting. "Most contractors know if they had a good year. Fewer know which jobs made it a good year," Cuffy said.3. Build the bench. Foremen, project managers and office leaders who can make decisions are the foundation of a company that does not depend on any one person. Apprenticeships and clear career paths help companies attract and keep skilled workers.4. Make the customer experience consistent. Clear pricing, reliable scheduling and an easy way to reach the company when something goes wrong earn repeat customers and referrals. "Every homeowner should know exactly what they're paying for, when we'll be there and who to call if something isn't right," Cuffy said.5. Grow from strength. Cuffy encourages owners to strengthen their systems, people and service before expanding, so that growth builds on a solid foundation rather than straining it."Take care of your people, know your numbers and keep your promises," Sheldon Cuffy said. "Do that for long enough, and the reputation takes care of itself."Cuffy is a strong advocate for workforce development in the skilled trades, including apprenticeships, safety training and clear career paths for the next generation of workers. He writes and speaks about real estate cycles, value-add investing, succession planning for founder-led companies and operational excellence in the skilled trades.These views reflect Cuffy's personal opinion and are offered as general commentary for business owners. They are not legal, tax or financial advice.About Roseaire CapitalRoseaire Capital is a boutique private equity firm that acquires small and middle-market service-based businesses nationwide. Its approach emphasizes operational excellence, workforce development and long-term continuity. Since 2009, Sheldon Cuffy, its founder and CEO, has completed hundreds of real estate deals and acquired many businesses. His real estate work includes property acquisitions, value-add renovation and working with homeowners and investors. He continues to pursue real estate and business acquisitions today. He is also the founder and CEO of Unique Real Estate, a real estate investing firm that invests nationwide in single-family and multifamily homes. Roseaire Capital LLC is headquartered at 1 Meadowlands Plaza, Suite 200, East Rutherford, NJ 07073. Learn more at .This release reflects the personal views of Sheldon Cuffy and is for informational purposes only. It is not investment advice and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security.

Sheldon Cuffy

Roseaire Capital

+1 888-205-6064

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Sheldon Cuffy of Roseaire Capital Outlines 5 Operating Priorities for Home-Services and Construction Companies in 2027 News Provided By Roseaire Capital November 09, 2026, 23:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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