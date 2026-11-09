Deliverfund Awarded $12,000 From Texas Bar Foundation To Modernize Human Trafficking Training

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Grant will support updated training that equips law enforcement to investigate trafficking and support accountability.

WHITEFISH, MT, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DeliverFund has been awarded a $12,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation for its Counter Human-Trafficking Training Curriculum Modernization Initiative. The funding will support updates to DeliverFund's training curriculum, helping law enforcement professionals strengthen their response to human trafficking as technology and investigative needs evolve.

DeliverFund is a national nonprofit exploitation intelligence organization that equips law enforcement with specialized technology, training, and intelligence resources at no cost. Its analysts and proprietary tools help investigators connect fragmented information across jurisdictions, identify potential victims, and develop leads for further investigation.

The curriculum modernization initiative will translate DeliverFund's specialized expertise and experience supporting law enforcement into updated training resources. The project will help officers better understand digitally facilitated trafficking, examine connections across investigations, and coordinate with justice-system partners as they pursue cases.

Training is a central part of DeliverFund's work to make counter-trafficking intelligence and technology accessible to the law enforcement professionals who need them. The Texas Bar Foundation's support will help strengthen this capacity, supporting informed investigations and efforts to hold those responsible for exploitation accountable.

About DeliverFund

DeliverFund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit intelligence organization founded in 2014. Through specialized technology, training, and direct intelligence support, DeliverFund helps law enforcement identify traffickers, locate victims, and investigate criminal networks. More than 9,000 law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and public safety professionals across more than 1,200 agencies have access to its intelligence platforms. Learn more at DeliverFund.

About the Texas Bar Foundation

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $32 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation's largest charitably funded bar foundation.

Addy Walters

DeliverFund

+1 844-919-3863

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DeliverFund Awarded $12,000 from Texas Bar Foundation to Modernize Human Trafficking Training News Provided By DeliverFund November 09, 2026, 23:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Human Rights, Law, Technology



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