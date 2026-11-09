Coalition Of Services Of Exceptional Importance Welcomes Support Announced In Federal Budget

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's coalition of Services of exceptional importance (SEIs), which includes AMI, APTN, Canal M, Natyf TV, Uvagut TV, TV5 Québec Canada and The Weather Network/MétéoMédia TV, welcomes the Government of Canada's commitment to broadcasting and Canadian culture, as evidenced by the federal budget's allocation of $600 million in funding for Canada's audio and audiovisual sectors. This includes $42.1 million in immediate support for SEIs, ensuring there is no disruption to these essential public services as the regulatory framework evolves.

Broadcasters designated as SEIs by the CRTC under Section 9.1(1)(h) of the Broadcasting Act deliver programming that fulfill unique public missions, including First Nations, Inuit and Métis storytelling, accessible media, multicultural perspectives, French-language content and official language minority communities storytelling, and real-time emergency weather alerts and public safety information.

The coalition looks forward to working with the Government on the timing and allocation of these critical funds and solidifying the next steps.

About the Coalition of Services of Exceptional Importance

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services; AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, and the streaming platform AMI+. AMI's vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal.

APTN

APTN, launched in 1999, is the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. The network is a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples at home and abroad. A respected non-profit media company, APTN inspires audiences by sharing bold and authentic stories. APTN's programming is available across multiple platforms: APTN (English and French channel), APTN Languages (Indigenous language channel), APTN+ (streaming service), APTN Beyond (FAST channel), and the APTN YouTube Channel.

Canal M

Every day on Canal M, the Vues et Voix radio station, you can hear hosts, columnists, and volunteers in diverse programming covering a multitude of topics to foster the social and cultural fulfillment of people with disabilities or from diverse backgrounds. Canal M is broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on the web and on digital TV.

Natyf Natyf is a Canadian television channel focused on diversity and the discovery of different cultures within the international Francophonie. Since its launch in June 2018, the channel already reaches over 2.5 million TV subscribers in Canada and just as many internet users worldwide across all its social media networks. Natyf TV's mission is to reflect, through its programming, the concerns of the various Francophone cultural communities it serves. Additionally, Natyf aims to act as an important springboard for the next generation emerging from this diversity.

The Weather Network/MétéoMédia TV are Canada's trusted sources for weather forecasts, news and emergency alerts, on television, and for the past four years have been named Canada's most trusted news source. As part of its broadcasting licence, The Weather Network/MétéoMédia built and has operated, since 2010, the National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, which is the technical backbone of Canada's National Public Alerting System and enables the distribution of emergency alerts by public officials to more than 40 million Canadians in both official languages.

TV5 Québec Canada is a Canadian public service media organization dedicated to promoting the French language and the richness of Francophone cultures by bringing the best of the French-speaking world to audiences across Canada. Through its television services, TV5 and TV5 Unis, available in basic cable packages nationwide, and its streaming platform TV5+, the organization offers diverse, high-quality programming that informs, entertains, and connects audiences.

Uvagut TV (meaning“our” TV) is a national Inuit-language discretionary service operated by Nunavut Independent Television Network (NITV). Uvagut TV connects and empowers Inuit to share stories with one another; ensures children are growing up with television programming in their own language; and informs Inuit about issues affecting their lands, lives and culture.

Through engaging programming rooted in Inuit storytelling, humour and ways of seeing the world, Uvagut TV strengthens ties and builds understanding across Inuit Nunangat and with Canadians everywhere.

Greg David

Communications Specialist

Accessible Media Inc.

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