Inside Ace Golf Club: A $2.5 Million Investment Redefining Chicago's Private Indoor Golf Experience

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Chicago's members-only indoor golf club combines advanced technology, luxury hospitality, and an exclusive community in the heart of the West Loop.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What began as a frustration familiar to many Chicago golfers - finding available practice space and having access to technology that could meaningfully improve their game - became the inspiration behind Ace Golf Club, a private indoor golf club in Chicago's West Loop/Fulton Market neighborhood. Founded by entrepreneurs Claudia and Juan Padilla, the members-only club represents a $2.5 million investment in a two-level facility designed to bring together advanced golf training, luxury hospitality, and an exclusive private club experience.The concept originated from the founders' firsthand experiences with traditional golf practice facilities. Finding available simulator bays wasn't always convenient, and many facilities offered limited insight into swing mechanics. Simply hitting golf balls without understanding what was happening during each swing wasn't enough. The Padillas envisioned a place where golfers could practice consistently, analyze their performance, and make measurable progress throughout the year.Unlike traditional indoor golf facilities operating through public hourly rentals, Ace Golf Club offers an intentionally limited membership model designed to preserve availability, privacy, and a personalized experience. While Chicago's colder months make indoor practice especially valuable, ACE was never intended to be a seasonal alternative. Instead, it offers year-round indoor golf in Chicago, with access to professional instruction and training technology for golfers looking to improve their handicap, prepare for tournaments, or maintain consistency throughout the season.For golfers looking for advanced golf simulators in Chicago, Ace Golf Club offers a more comprehensive training experience through 12 Uneekor simulator bays equipped with high-speed cameras, launch monitor technology, and detailed swing analysis capabilities. Members can evaluate performance metrics such as ball speed, launch angle, club path, carry distance, and impact characteristics, gaining insight into their swing rather than relying solely on ball flight.Additional systems include Sportsbox AI for three-dimensional swing analysis, Balance Optix and pressure training technology for evaluating movement and weight distribution, and GSPro software with 4K projection systems for immersive virtual golf. A dedicated 40-foot putting green featuring PuttView technology allows members to work on putting lines, green reading, and distance control. Together with professional instruction, these tools help members develop personalized improvement plans and practice with purpose.Beyond technology, the investment extended to the club's interiors, infrastructure, and luxury amenities. The two-level facility includes sophisticated lounges and social spaces where members can entertain clients, meet colleagues, and connect with fellow golfers. The founders aimed to create an environment that combines the performance benefits of advanced golf technology with the comfort and hospitality associated with traditional private clubs.“We didn't invest $2.5 million to create just another place to hit golf balls,” said Claudia Padilla, co-founder of Ace Golf Club.“We set out to redefine the private golf experience in Chicago by bringing together cutting-edge technology, luxury, and a community people are proud to belong to. Every detail of ACE was designed with purpose.”The club has attracted Chicago entrepreneurs, business leaders, professionals, and prominent local figures who value privacy, premium amenities, and a shared passion for golf. Without disclosing member identities, ACE has cultivated a community where relationships develop naturally through member leagues, tournaments, private events, and social gatherings. Its intentionally capped membership helps preserve the access and personal atmosphere that distinguish the club from conventional golf simulator venues.With its combination of advanced technology, luxury amenities, and year-round training, Ace Golf Club offers a distinctive approach to indoor golf in Chicago - one centered on meaningful improvement, convenient access, and a community worth belonging to.Golfers interested in private membership, professional instruction, or touring the facility can visit to learn more and schedule a private tour.About Ace Golf ClubAce Golf Club is a privately owned, members-only indoor golf and social club located at 219 N. Justine Street in Chicago's West Loop/Fulton Market neighborhood. Founded by Claudia and Juan Padilla, the facility features 12 Uneekor golf simulators, advanced swing analysis technology, a 40-foot PuttView putting green, and private lounges. Claudia brings over a decade of corporate sales and business development experience, while Juan has more than 20 years of entrepreneurial and finance experience. ACE offers year-round golf instruction, member leagues, tournaments, and exclusive club experiences.

Claudia Padilla, Co-Founder

Ace Golf Club

+1 312-925-7335

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Inside Ace Golf Club: A $2.5 Million Investment Redefining Chicago's Private Indoor Golf Experience News Provided By Press Release Co. November 09, 2026, 23:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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