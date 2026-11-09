Insurance School Of Tampa Bay Rolls Out Lunch & Learn Continuing Education Program

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Michael Petruccelli

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Insurance School of Tampa Bay Rolls Out Lunch & Learn CE Program. New two-hour CE classes bring convenient, on-site approved credits to agencies and adjusters

- said Senior Instructor Mike Petruccelli

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New two-hour CE classes bring convenient, on-site professional development, networking, and approved credits to agencies and adjusters beginning December 1

The Insurance School of Tampa Bay today announced the launch of its new Lunch & Learn Continuing Education (CE) program. The initiative features specially developed two-hour classes designed for insurance agencies, carriers, and other providers who want to offer valuable CE credits alongside lunch and light networking for their agents and adjusters.

These focused sessions help professionals hone their skills, stay current with industry knowledge, and become more effective in their roles-all in a convenient format that fits into the workday. The Insurance School of Tampa Bay will make a selection of ready-to-deliver two-hour Lunch & Learn courses available starting December 1. For an additional fee, the school can also customize classes around specific topics or specializations. Customization includes course writing, outlines, and securing necessary approvals. All classes remain strictly educational; advertising content is not permitted.

Flexible, Client-Location Training

The Lunch & Learn offering builds on the school's longstanding commitment to delivering high-quality instruction where students need it most. For groups of five or more, The Insurance School of Tampa Bay has long provided in-classroom continuing education and pre-licensing courses at the client's location, provided a suitable classroom space is available. In addition to the new two-hour Lunch & Learn options, the school continues to offer two-, four-, and eight-hour in-classroom sessions for both CE and pre-license training.

Demand for on-site instruction remains strong, with frequent inquiries each week for classroom-based CE and pre-licensing programs. Every live classroom session includes syllabi, outlines, and handouts for students. Attendees also receive one of the school's popular“Coffee Break” Insurance School of Tampa Bay coffee mugs.



“Honestly, there isn't a week that goes by without a call from someone looking for a live classroom solution,” said Senior Instructor Mike Petruccelli.“The Lunch and Learn concept is a great start. The cost of classroom space available to us has increased 400 percent, which makes it impractical to keep offering public live classrooms the way we once did.”

“With the Lunch and Learn approach, it's truly a win-win,” Petruccelli added.“Agencies and companies can give their teams convenient continuing education, networking, and a shared meal-all on-site-while also using these sessions as a recruiting and retention tool that shows they invest in their people's growth.”

“Honestly, there isn't a week that goes by that we don't get a call from an agency or firm wanting a live classroom solution for their people,” said Senior Instructor Mike Petruccelli.“The Lunch and Learn concept is a great start for meeting that need. Classroom space costs available to us have gone up roughly 400 percent, and that simply makes it impractical to maintain open public live classrooms the way we used to.”

“Lunch and Learn is a win-win situation,” Petruccelli continued.“Teams get two hours of solid continuing education, a chance to network, and lunch together in a format that fits the workday. For companies and agencies, it can also serve as a powerful recruiting and retention tool-demonstrating that they are committed to helping their agents and adjusters grow and succeed.”

Learning Through Understanding

The Insurance School of Tampa Bay's motto-“Learning Through Understanding”-reflects its dedication to clear, practical insurance education that helps agents and adjusters succeed.

Availability and Contact

Lunch & Learn CE classes become available December 1, with standard and customizable options. Agencies and organizations interested in hosting a Lunch & Learn, scheduling on-site CE or pre-license courses, or learning more about customization are invited to call 813-833-5777.

CLICK here for more information about Lunch and Learn CE programs.

About The Insurance School of Tampa Bay

The Insurance School of Tampa Bay provides pre-licensing and continuing education for insurance professionals through traditional classroom instruction, convenient on-site training, pre-recorded self-paced courses, and live streaming-all delivered with a focus on practical understanding and professional growth.

Media Contact

The Insurance School of Tampa Bay

Phone: 813-833-5777

chris kazor

HELPINGCLICKS CORP

+1 813-833-5777

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