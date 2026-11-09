Berry Law Named To Military Times' 2026 Best For Vets Employers List

Berry Law has been named to the Military Times 2026 Best for Vets: Employers list for its commitment to recruiting, supporting, and advancing Veterans in the workplace.

Veteran-led law firm recognized by Military Times for its commitment to hiring, supporting, and advancing Veterans in the workplace.

- John S. Berry, CEO of Berry Law

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Berry Law, a nationally recognized Veterans Disability law firm, has been named to the Military Times 2026 Best for Vets: Employers list, recognizing organizations committed to providing meaningful career opportunities and supportive workplaces for Veterans.

Founded by a Veteran and led by U.S. Army Veteran John S. Berry, Berry Law has built a workplace culture rooted in military values, including leadership, accountability, teamwork, and service.

"Veterans bring leadership, discipline, and a mission-first mindset that make our organization stronger," said John S. Berry, CEO of Berry Law. "We're honored to receive this recognition and remain committed to creating opportunities where Veterans can continue to lead, grow, and succeed."

The Military Times Best for Vets: Employers list recognizes organizations for their efforts to recruit, retain, and support Veterans transitioning into civilian careers.

Berry Law's commitment to Veterans extends beyond legal representation. The firm actively recruits military talent and provides opportunities for Veterans to apply their experience across legal, administrative, and leadership roles.

About Berry Law

Founded in 1965 by Vietnam War Veteran John Stevens Berry Sr., Berry Law is a Veteran-led law firm representing Veterans nationwide in VA disability matters and clients in serious personal injury cases. For more than 60 years, the firm has remained committed to serving Veterans and the communities they call home.

Learn more at BerryLaw.

Bob Musilek

Berry Law

+1 402-858-1003

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Berry Law Named to Military Times' 2026 Best for Vets Employers List News Provided By Berry Law November 09, 2026, 23:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Military Industry



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