Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Is Investigating Davita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) For Potential Violations Of The Federal Securities Laws

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) (“DaVita” or the“Company”) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On October 20, 2026, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) announced“a coordinated department-wide strategy focused on revitalizing American kidney care.” The federal plan targets the concentrated structure of the domestic dialysis market, in which DaVita is a dominant provider, by introducing new competition measures, penalizing entrenched market dominance, and shifting incentives toward early-stage preventive care. The investigation concerns whether DaVita and its officers and/or directors made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the Company's exposure to regulatory and competitive risks arising from its market position, and whether the Company had a reasonable basis for its positive statements about its business, financial condition, and prospects.

Following this news, the price of DaVita stock fell $11.65 per share, or approximately 6.23%, from a close of $187.00 per share on October 19, 2026 to close at $175.35 per share on October 20, 2026, causing losses to shareholders.

“Our investigation concerns whether the company and its executives provided investors with accurate and complete information about the company,” said attorney Andrea Farah, Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. partner and head of the firm's securities practice.

If you suffered a loss in DaVita securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (...) at (914) 733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (...) at (914) 733-7278.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

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SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg