Net Asset Value Restatement For Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (SURI)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplify Asset Management Inc. announces that the previously disclosed net asset values (NAV) per share of the Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (NYSE Arca: SURI) on November 6, 2026 has been restated effective November 9, 2026, as follows:

ETF Name Ticker Date Revised

NAV Original

NAV Adjustment Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF SURI 11/6/2026 15.95 17.89 -10.86 %

The NAV adjustment is the result of mispriced security due to missed corporate action.

ABOUT SIMPLIFY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC

Simplify Asset Management Inc. is a Registered Investment Adviser founded in 2020 to help advisors tackle the most pressing portfolio challenges with an innovative set of options-based strategies. By accounting for real-world investor needs and market behavior, along with the non-linear power of options, our strategies allow for the tailored portfolio outcomes for which clients are looking. For more information, visit .

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) before investing. To obtain an ETF's prospectus or Summary prospectus containing this and other important information, please call (855) 772-8488, or visit SimplifyETFs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

An investment in the fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

The fund is actively-managed and is subject to the risk that the strategy may not produce the intended results.

The Fund focuses its investments in securities of biotechnology and the health care industry. Economic, legislative or regulatory developments may occur that significantly affect these industries and cause the Fund's net asset value to fluctuate due to this concentration.

The biotechnology industry can be significantly affected by patent considerations, including the termination of patent protections for products, intense competition both domestically and internationally, rapid technological change and obsolescence, government regulation and expensive insurance costs due to the risk of product liability lawsuits.

In addition, the biotechnology industry is an emerging growth industry, and therefore biotechnology companies may be thinly capitalized have limited product lines, distribution channels, resources and more volatile than companies with greater capitalizations. Biotechnology companies must contend with high development costs, which may be exacerbated by the inability to raise prices to cover costs because of managed care pressure, government regulation or price controls. Companies in the pharmaceutical industry are heavily dependent on patent protection. The expiration of patents may adversely affect the profitability of the companies. Pharmaceutical companies are also subject to extensive litigation based liability and approval of the Food and Drug Administration, a process that can be long and costly. Expanding international operations may lead to risks resulting from differences between U.S. and foreign legal, political and economic systems, regulatory regimes and market practices.

The Fund's focus on the health care sector may cause its value to fluctuate and be more susceptible to particular risks of the sector such as extensive government regulations, restrictions on government reimbursement for medical expenses, rising costs of medical products and services, pricing pressure, an increased emphasis on outpatient services, changes in the demand for medical products and services, a limited number of products, industry innovation, changes in technologies and other market developments.

Simplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC. Simplify and Foreside are not related.

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