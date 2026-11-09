Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Better Home & Finance Holding Company (“Better Home” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BETR) securities between March 13, 2026, and May 7, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). The class action charges Better Home and certain of Better Homes's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company's enterprise partnerships were experiencing significant execution and integration problems; (ii) the Company lacked sufficient infrastructure to effectively implement and support its enterprise partnerships; (iii) costly enterprise integrations were not yielding material results; and (iv) as a result, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements concerning the growth and performance of the Company's partnerships and its ability to achieve $1 billion in monthly loan volume by May 2026 and Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of Q3 2026.

The Complaint alleges that the truth started to emerge on May 7, 2026. The Complaint alleges that before the markets opened, Better Home issued a press release announcing its Q1 2026 financial results. The Complaint continues to allege that the Company provided second quarter loan volume guidance of $1.575 billion to $1.725 billion, while reaffirming its guidance of Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of Q3 2026.

The Complaint further alleges that on the accompanying earnings conference call that same morning, Garg acknowledged that the Company was experiencing declining conversion rates, stating:“So the bad news is that conversion rates are down from where they were in Q1 due to macro factors.” The Complaint alleges that on this news, Better Home's stock price fell $12.17 per share, or 28.5%, from a closing price of $42.69 on May 6, 2026, to a closing price of $30.52 on May 7, 2026.



Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Better Home should contact the Firm prior to the November 20, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

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