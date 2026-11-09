Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Coastal Financial Corporation Investors To Contact The Firm Before December 1St Seeking Lead Plaintiff Role

If you purchased or acquired Coastal common stock between October 28, 2024 and July 29, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Coastal Financial Corporation (“Coastal” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:CCB) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Coastal common stock between October 28, 2024 and July 29, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until December 1, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements about the growth and credit quality of Coastal's CCBX business, the adequacy of the Company's risk management and credit reporting practices, and the credit protections afforded by Coastal's CCBX partner indemnification agreements. While making these statements, Coastal failed to disclose that the credit quality of the substantial CCBX partner loan portfolio, comprising approximately $500 million in loans and nearly 23% of all CCBX loans, had materially deteriorated, exposing Coastal to significant losses.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Coastal shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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