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Desert Dental Alternatives in Cathedral City handles implant scans, surgery, grafting and final teeth in one office, from single implants to All-on-4.

- Dr. Bruno Lemay, DMD, Founder, Desert Dental AlternativesCATHEDRAL CITY, CA, PAKISTAN, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Getting dental implants can mean visits to several offices: one for the scan, another for surgery, and another for the final teeth. At Desert Dental Alternatives on Ramon Road in Cathedral City, California, Dr. Bruno Lemay, DMD, plans, places and restores dental implants in the same office for patients from Cathedral City, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert and across the Coachella Valley.Dr. Lemay founded the practice in 2002 in a building he built on Ramon Road. He has practiced dentistry for 36 years, 10 in Canada and 26 in California. He earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine at Université Laval in Quebec, is a Fellow in implantology of the California Implant Institute and a member of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, and has placed mini dental implants since 2001.Implant treatment at the practice is planned on a 3D cone beam CT scan and placed with computer-guided surgery. Bone grafts, ridge augmentation and sinus lifts are done in-house when there is not enough bone, and the final crowns, bridges and full-arch teeth are fitted in the same office. Options range from single dental implants to All-on-4 full-arch implants, which fix a full set of teeth onto four implants, and mini implants, which are most often used to hold a loose denture in place and can often be placed without a bone graft."Patients often come to us after hearing they need a referral for every step of implant treatment," said Dr. Bruno Lemay, founder of Desert Dental Alternatives. "Here, we plan on a 3D scan, do the surgery and any grafting, and place the final teeth in the same office, and we tell people their costs before we start."Beyond implants, the practice provides full-mouth reconstruction for worn, broken or missing teeth, cosmetic dentistry including porcelain veneers, bonding, whitening and smile makeovers previewed with a wax-up, orthodontics, TMJ treatment, and general and family dentistry. Root canals are performed in the office by endodontist Dr. Jason Fowler, DDS, a Loma Linda University-trained specialist and former US Navy Dental Corps officer, so most patients are not referred out.What patients should know:Sedation: oral conscious sedation is available for anxious patients and longer procedures. The practice does not offer nitrous oxide or IV sedation.Insurance: PPO dental plans are accepted, including Aetna, Cigna, Delta Dental, Guardian and MetLife. The office files claims and gives out-of-pocket costs before treatment. HMO plans and Medi-Cal (Denti-Cal) are not accepted.Financing: CareCredit and LendingClub.Languages: English, Spanish and French.Emergencies: same-day visits for toothaches, swelling and broken teeth whenever possible.Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Appointments are booked by phone at (760) 324-4450.The dental team also includes Dr. Brandon Cho, DDS, a full-time general dentist who earned his DDS at Loma Linda University in 2021, and Dr. Jonathan Khoi, DDS, a general dentist who trained at the University of Southern California.Common questionsWho places dental implants at Desert Dental Alternatives?Dr. Bruno Lemay, DMD, a Fellow in implantology of the California Implant Institute with 36 years in dentistry.Should I get mini implants or standard implants?Mini implants are narrower and are most often used to steady a loose denture, often without a bone graft. Standard implants are usually the stronger choice for a single back tooth. All-on-4 gives a full arch of fixed teeth that do not come out.Do I need a referral for a root canal or bone graft?Usually not. Root canals are done in-house by an endodontist, and bone grafts and sinus lifts are done in the same office as the implant.To learn more about implant options, sedation and insurance, or to see before and after photos, visit cathedralcitydentist or call (760) 324-4450. The office is on Ramon Road near Date Palm Drive and Da Vall Drive, at the stone building with palm trees and a large white tooth sculpture out front.About Desert Dental AlternativesDesert Dental Alternatives is a dental practice in Cathedral City, California, founded in 2002 by Dr. Bruno Lemay, DMD. The practice provides dental implants including All-on-4 and mini implants, full-mouth reconstruction, cosmetic dentistry, root canals by an in-house endodontist, oral surgery, orthodontics, TMJ treatment and general and family dentistry, with oral conscious sedation available. It serves patients from Cathedral City, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert and across the Coachella Valley. Desert Dental Alternatives is located at 69450 Ramon Road, Cathedral City, CA 92234, and can be reached at (760) 324-4450 or online at cathedralcitydentist.

Dr. Bruno Lemay

Desert Dental Alternatives

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Cathedral City Dentist Dr. Bruno Lemay Brings Implants, Grafting and Root Canals Under One Roof News Provided By Beyaoshy, LLC November 09, 2026, 23:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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