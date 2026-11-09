Kilgore EDC Executive Director Randy Seitz Earns Advanced Economic Development Credential

Randy Seitz, Executive Director, Kilgore Economic Development Corporation

Three decades into guiding local economies,“You never stop learning” how to create new opportunities for businesses and people, Kilgore EDC chief says.

- Randy Seitz, Kilgore EDC Executive DirectorKILGORE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kilgore Economic Development Corporation is pleased to announce a new certification for Executive Director Randy P. Seitz, a recent credential from the Advanced Economic Development Leadership Program (AEDL) that continues to propel the organization's efforts in East Texas.Seitz earned the Master Economic Development Practitioner (MEDP) Nov. 5 after completing an intensive executive education program designed to sharpen the skills of experienced economic development professionals.“After more than 30 years in economic and community development, I can tell you one thing: you never stop learning,” Seitz said.“The communities we serve deserve leaders who are willing to keep growing, keep listening, and keep finding better ways to create opportunities for businesses, workers, and families.”The AEDL program is a collaborative effort involving Texas Christian University, the University of Southern Mississippi, the University of New Mexico and Valdosta State University. It brings together seasoned economic development professionals for advanced training, discussion and practical exercises.Participants in the advanced program must have at least five years of professional experience and have already completed a basic economic development certificate. The curriculum builds on that foundation, examining the challenges communities face as they compete for business investment, pursue job creation and work to strengthen existing industries.The four-day agenda covered site selection, negotiation strategies, workforce development, community metrics and media relations. Other sessions examined organizational leadership, managing change and the challenges utilities and data centers present for economic development.For Seitz, the objectives align closely with the responsibilities he oversees at KEDC, from business recruitment and industrial site development to retention and expansion, helping existing employers grow and strengthening partnerships that support Kilgore's workforce.His professional background includes leadership roles with economic development organizations in Texas and Pennsylvania, most recently as president and CEO of the Bee Area Partnership in Bee County, Texas. Seitz also holds a Master of Business Administration from PennWest University.“Randy brings a wealth of experience to KEDC, and this latest achievement shows he's invested in improving himself and our community,” said KEDC Board President Alan Pollard, vice president of Communications & Power Industries.“That commitment strengthens our organization and the work we're doing to fuel growth and practical progress for the companies and individuals we serve.”The program also emphasizes collaboration among its participants, recognizing that communities of different sizes and circumstances often face similar economic development challenges. Kilgore EDC has a myriad of partners and stakeholders in the city and wider area, working together to create opportunities and address challenges for businesses in the region.“The work continues. The learning never stops,” Seitz said,“and the best is yet to come.”About Kilgore Economic Development CorporationKilgore Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) is dedicated to strengthening Kilgore's economy through business attraction, retention and expansion. By partnering with local industry, prospective employers and community stakeholders, KEDC works to encourage capital investment, create quality employment opportunities, and support long-term economic growth in Kilgore, Texas.

Katherine Kirkpatrick

Kilgore Economic Development Corporation

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Kilgore EDC Executive Director Randy Seitz Earns Advanced Economic Development Credential News Provided By Kilgore Economic Development Corporation November 09, 2026, 23:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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