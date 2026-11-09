Paramount Roofing Offers 10% Off All Roofing Systems Through Jan. 1, 2027

10% Off Roofing Systems In NH

We've never had a sale like this

Hooksett roofer Paramount Roofing is taking 10% off every roofing system it installs, from asphalt shingles to standing seam metal, until January 1, 2027.

- Brandon Sullivan, Owner, Paramount RoofingHOOKSETT, NH, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paramount Roofing, a GAF certified roofing contractor based in Hooksett, New Hampshire, is offering 10% off all roofing systems through January 1, 2027. The discount applies to every system the company installs, including full asphalt shingle roof replacements and standing seam metal roofs, for homeowners in Hooksett, Manchester, Concord, Lakes Region, and across New Hampshire.The promotion lands at the time of year when a lot of New Hampshire homeowners start paying closer attention to their roofs. A ceiling stain after a cold November rain, shingles in the yard after a windstorm, or ice dams that showed up last winter are all signs a roof may not hold up through another season of snow load and freeze and thaw. Paramount Roofing wants homeowners who have been putting off a replacement to get it done now, at a lower price, before winter makes the problem bigger."We've had a great year and we wanted to give some of that back to the communities that have supported us," said Brandon Sullivan, owner of Paramount Roofing. "A lot of people have been holding off on a new roof because of the cost. Ten percent off a full replacement is real money, and it's the same crew, the same materials and the same warranty we put on every job."The lower price doesn't change how the work gets done. Every Paramount Roofing installation is backed by a 30 year workmanship warranty, one of the longest labor warranties offered by a roofer in New Hampshire, and metal roofs carry a lifetime warranty. As a GAF certified contractor, the company installs complete roofing systems with synthetic underlayment, ice and water shield, proper ridge ventilation and matched components. Paramount Roofing has earned more than 100 five star reviews on Google from homeowners across the state.The company opened its new headquarters at 47 Thames Road in Hooksett this summer and has been growing its work in Manchester and Concord, along with Lakes Region towns like Laconia, Meredith, Gilford, Wolfeboro, Alton, Belmont and Tilton. On a recent job in Belmont, the crew traced years of repeat leaks to shingles that had been nailed into the decking with only about a quarter inch of hold, then replaced the whole thing with a standing seam metal roof fastened with clips.The offer covers any new roofing system in Paramount's service area, from a shingle roof replacement on a Cape in Concord to a metal roof on a lake house in Meredith. Homeowners looking for a roofer in Manchester NH get the same discount. The company also handles roof repair and storm damage, and it offers free roof inspections so homeowners know what shape their roof is in before they commit to anything.The 10% discount runs through January 1, 2027. To schedule a free roof inspection, call Paramount Roofing at 603-738-5881 or visit paramount-roofing-nh.About Paramount RoofingParamount Roofing is a GAF certified residential roofing contractor based at 47 Thames Road in Hooksett, New Hampshire. The company provides roof replacement, roof repair, standing seam metal roofing and storm damage repair for homeowners in Hooksett, Manchester, Concord and the Lakes Region, including Laconia, Meredith, Gilford, Wolfeboro, Center Harbor, Alton, Tilton and Belmont. Every installation comes with a 30 year workmanship warranty, and metal roofs carry a lifetime warranty. Learn more at paramount-roofing-nh or call 603-738-5881.

Brandon Sullivan

Paramount Roofing

+1 603-738-5881

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Paramount Roofing Offers 10% Off All Roofing Systems Through Jan. 1, 2027 News Provided By Mylar Marketing November 09, 2026, 23:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.