Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Reports A Passenger Traffic Decrease In October 2026 Of 7.0% Compared To 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or“GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for October 2026, compared with October 2025. During October 2026, GAP's 12 Mexican airports recorded a 7.6% decrease in total passenger traffic compared to the same period of the previous year. Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, Los Cabos, and Guadalajara airports recorded decreases of 19.8%, 14.4%, 4.6%, and 1.3%, respectively. In Jamaica, passenger traffic at Kingston Airport increased by 3.7%, while passenger traffic at Montego Bay Airport decreased by 0.9%. Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Oct-25 Oct-26 % Change Jan - Oct 25 Jan - Oct 26 % Change Guadalajara 1,090.7 999.7 (8.3 %) 10,385.8 10,582.7 1.9 % Tijuana* 696.0 577.2 (17.1 %) 7,130.0 6,664.9 (6.5 %) Los Cabos 216.2 210.6 (2.6 %) 2,386.9 2,356.1 (1.3 %) Puerto Vallarta 243.8 196.5 (19.4 %) 2,598.4 2,464.1 (5.2 %) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 (100.0 %) Guanajuato 184.5 158.3 (14.2 %) 1,852.7 1,776.3 (4.1 %) Hermosillo 178.7 165.8 (7.2 %) 1,770.0 1,660.4 (6.2 %) Kingston 0.1 0.0 (84.9 %) 1.1 1.3 18.1 % Morelia 65.4 54.5 (16.7 %) 633.1 610.8 (3.5 %) La Paz 107.4 104.7 (2.6 %) 1,063.3 1,148.8 8.0 % Mexicali 107.4 77.7 (27.6 %) 1,036.5 886.1 (14.5 %) Aguascalientes 54.2 58.3 7.6 % 537.4 546.1 1.6 % Los Mochis 57.7 58.3 1.1 % 580.6 575.0 (1.0 %) Manzanillo 10.2 11.9 16.6 % 107.8 110.5 2.5 % Total 3,012.2 2,673.6 (11.2 %) 30,083.7 29,383.1 (2.3 %)





International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Oct-25 Oct-26 % Change Jan - Oct 25 Jan - Oct 26 % Change Guadalajara 466.2 536.3 15.1 % 4,862.4 5,226.2 7.5 % Tijuana* 303.6 278.3 (8.3 %) 3,344.8 3,175.1 (5.1 %) Los Cabos 329.7 310.3 (5.9 %) 3,830.2 3,516.0 (8.2 %) Puerto Vallarta 197.7 157.5 (20.3 %) 3,017.5 2,430.0 (19.5 %) Montego Bay 259.8 257.6 (0.9 %) 4,107.1 3,124.5 (23.9 %) Guanajuato 76.9 80.3 4.5 % 859.0 821.5 (4.4 %) Hermosillo 7.3 7.6 4.4 % 66.5 72.0 8.2 % Kingston 122.0 126.7 3.8 % 1,531.8 1,511.4 (1.3 %) Morelia 61.1 68.0 11.3 % 586.8 672.2 14.5 % La Paz 2.9 3.3 15.0 % 28.4 37.3 31.6 % Mexicali 0.6 0.7 10.2 % 6.1 6.4 4.6 % Aguascalientes 27.9 27.5 (1.7 %) 273.6 275.6 0.7 % Los Mochis 0.6 0.8 30.4 % 6.7 7.6 13.3 % Manzanillo 3.6 3.0 (17.9 %) 76.0 65.1 (14.4 %) Total 1,860.0 1,857.9 (0.1 %) 22,596.9 20,940.9 (7.3 %)





Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Oct-25 Oct-26 % Change Jan - Oct 25 Jan - Oct 26 % Change Guadalajara 1,556.8 1,536.0 (1.3 %) 15,248.2 15,808.9 3.7 % Tijuana* 999.6 855.5 (14.4 %) 10,474.8 9,840.1 (6.1 %) Los Cabos 546.0 520.9 (4.6 %) 6,217.1 5,872.1 (5.5 %) Puerto Vallarta 441.4 354.0 (19.8 %) 5,615.9 4,894.2 (12.9 %) Montego Bay 259.8 257.6 (0.9 %) 4,107.1 3,124.5 (23.9 %) Guanajuato 261.3 238.6 (8.7 %) 2,711.7 2,597.8 (4.2 %) Hermosillo 186.0 173.4 (6.7 %) 1,836.5 1,732.4 (5.7 %) Kingston 122.1 126.7 3.7 % 1,532.8 1,512.7 (1.3 %) Morelia 126.5 122.5 (3.2 %) 1,220.0 1,283.0 5.2 % La Paz 110.3 108.0 (2.1 %) 1,091.7 1,186.1 8.7 % Mexicali 108.0 78.4 (27.4 %) 1,042.7 892.5 (14.4 %) Aguascalientes 82.1 85.8 4.4 % 811.0 821.6 1.3 % Los Mochis 58.3 59.1 1.4 % 587.3 582.6 (0.8 %) Manzanillo 13.8 14.8 7.5 % 183.8 175.6 (4.5 %) Total 4,872.2 4,531.4 (7.0 %) 52,680.7 50,324.0 (4.5 %)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.





CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Oct-25 Oct-26 % Change Jan - Oct 25 Jan - Oct 26 % Change Tijuana 297.9 274.0 (8.0 %) 3,281.8 3,130.4 (4.6 %)





Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors



The seats available during October 2026 decreased by 7.3%, compared to October 2025. The load factors for the month went from 80.7% in October 2025 to 81.0% in October 2026.



New routes



Guanajuato – Vancouver: Flair



Guadalajara – Atlanta: Volaris



Guadalajara – Boston: Volaris



Guadalajara – Nashville: Volaris



Guadalajara – Washington Dulles: Volaris



Guadalajara – Raleigh-Durham: Volaris Los Cabos – Washington Dulles: United



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words“anticipates”,“believes”,“estimates”,“expects”,“plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the“Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a“whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is or by email at.... GAP's Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial Officer ... Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations ...

+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294