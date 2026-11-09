MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - November 09, 2026 -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has reaffirmed its commitment to traditional recipes with renewed attention to its Sweet and Sour Chicken, a dish that continues to draw diners seeking authentic Chinese Food in the area. The restaurant announced that the entrée remains a central feature of its menu for dine-in, take-out, and delivery customers across the city.

The Sweet and Sour Chicken is prepared with tender chunks of chicken breast, lightly battered and deep-fried in vegetable oil, then combined with a house-made sauce featuring pineapple, onions, and bell peppers. The dish is served with jasmine rice, and the sauce is packaged separately for take-out and delivery orders to preserve texture and flavor. Diners may also substitute brown rice or add extra servings based on preference.

The update reflects a broader effort by the restaurant to maintain consistency in its preparation standards as demand for Thai and Chinese cuisine grows throughout the region. The establishment reports that its classic entrées, including fried rice, stir-fried noodles, and traditional soups, remain popular among regular and first-time guests.

Alan Wong, a spokesperson for Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant in Las Vegas, noted that the kitchen continues to rely on established methods for its signature dishes. "The goal has always been to prepare each dish the way it was intended, using fresh ingredients and traditional recipes," Wong said. "The Sweet and Sour Chicken reflects that approach, and it has remained a consistent choice for guests who want a familiar and well-prepared meal."

The restaurant offers a comprehensive menu that spans appetizers, salads, vegetarian dishes, soups, and desserts, alongside its range of Chinese and Thai entrées. Appetizers include spring rolls and crab rangoon, while dessert options feature mango sticky rice, a traditional Thai favorite. Vegetarian selections are prepared to accommodate guests seeking meat-free options.

In addition to dine-in service, Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant provides online ordering, delivery within Las Vegas, and take-out. The restaurant also offers gift certificates and periodically shares special offers through its blog and social media channels. The establishment accepts a variety of payment methods, reflecting its effort to accommodate a range of customer preferences.

Wong added that the restaurant intends to keep its menu accessible to a wide audience. "Serving quality Chinese Food in a welcoming setting continues to guide the daily operation," Wong said. "Guests can expect the same attention to preparation whether they dine in, order for pickup, or request delivery."

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant is a Las Vegas-based eatery offering a wide range of Thai and Chinese cuisine for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. Its menu includes appetizers, soups, salads, fried rice, noodle dishes, vegetarian options, and a selection of Chinese and Thai entrées prepared with fresh ingredients. The restaurant maintains a blog where it shares news about its offerings and services, and it continues to serve both local residents and visitors seeking traditional Asian cuisine in the Las Vegas area.

###

For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

...

3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103

CONTACT: Alan Wong