More Than 4,000 Bay Area Residents Celebrate National STEM Day At The Tech Interactive

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sponsored By Micron, Free Community Celebration Brought Families Together For a Day of Hands-On Science and Discovery.

San Jose, CA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tech Interactive, San Jose's science center, welcomed more than 4,000 visitors on Sunday, Nov. 8, for a free community day sponsored by the Micron Foundation in celebration of National STEM Day. Thanks to Micron's generosity, families throughout the Bay Area enjoyed free admission to the science center, including hands-on activities, interactive exhibits, and educational IMAX® films.







A big day for STEM in San Jose! Micron treated more than 4,000 visitors to a day of hands-on science, discovery, and family fun at The Tech Interactive on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, in celebration of National STEM Day.

“Seeing more than 4,000 people come together to celebrate science exceeded our expectations and reinforced just how important access is to our community,” said Katrina Stevens, President and CEO of The Tech Interactive.“Every young person deserves the chance to explore, experiment, and see themselves as an innovator. We're grateful to the Micron Foundation for making this possible and hope the incredible response inspires more opportunities to remove barriers and welcome families through community days like this one.”

Throughout the day, visitors explored The Tech's exhibits and participated in special hands-on workshops. Families experimented with cabbage-based paints, investigated the physics of roller coasters, built rocks from bacteria, and watched large-scale documentary films in the IMAX Dome Theater.

Local organizations also joined the celebration, offering additional activities, giveaways, and community resources throughout the museum. Participating partners included Broadway San Jose, Gurnick Academy, Mexican Heritage Plaza School, San Jose Environmental Services, San Jose Museum of Art, San Jose Public Library, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, STEM4All, Vietnamese-American Roundtable, and VTA/BART.

The community day reflected the Micron Foundation's commitment to expanding STEM education and supporting the communities where Micron employees live and work. By sponsoring free admission to The Tech Interactive, Micron helped remove financial barriers and gave thousands of Bay Area residents the opportunity to explore science and technology through hands-on learning.

"National STEM Day is a reminder of what can happen when young people have the opportunity to explore, ask questions and discover something new," said Rosita Najmi, Global Head of Social Impact and Community Engagement at Micron, and Executive Director of the Micron Foundation. "By partnering with The Tech Interactive to provide free admission, we're helping remove barriers to hands-on STEM learning and giving more Bay Area children and families the opportunity to imagine what's possible. At Micron, we're building the memory that powers AI, but just as important, we're investing in the young people who will shape what comes next."

“As a nonprofit, The Tech Interactive relies on the generosity of partners like Micron to remove financial barriers and bring hands-on STEM experiences to more families,” said Natalie Alvanez Taylor, VP of Experiences & Engagement at The Tech Interactive.“We hope to build on the success of this community day and continue to expand opportunities for young people in San Jose and beyond.”







Leaders from The Tech Interactive and Micron celebrated National STEM Day with more than 4,000 Bay Area residents. (From Left) Fred Smith, The Tech Interactive; Jenny Ly, Micron; Katrina Stevens, The Tech Interactive; and Athar Siddiqee, Micron.

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.

Press Inquiries

Katie Barrow

publicrelations [at] thetech.org



201 S. Market St.

San Jose, CA 95113