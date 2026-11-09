Five Vital Nutrients Bestsellers Earn TESTED By Suppco Certification Verifying Label Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Nutrientsa practitioner-founded nutritional supplement company, today announced that five of its dietary supplements have earned TESTED by SuppCo certification, providing independent verification that key active ingredients meet label claims.

The certified products, all among Vital Nutrients' bestsellers, are Adrenal Support, Magnesium Glycinate + Malate, Pancreatic Enzymes 1000 mg, Vitamin D3 2000 IU and Vitamin D3 + K2, with additional products planned for submission to the certification program.









“Vital Nutrients was founded more than 25 years ago by practitioners who couldn't find supplements they felt they could verify and trust for their patients, so they made their own,” said Jay Schwartz, CEO of Blueroot Health, the parent company of Vital Nutrients.“Making supplements that practitioners can trust is still our standard. We put rigor into everything we do, because there's a patient or consumer trusting us to get it right. Independent testing like TESTED by SuppCo lets anyone see that rigor for themselves.”

That founding need to verify what goes into every product still shapes how Vital Nutrients operates. The company makes more than 90% of its products in its own NSF-certified facility in Middletown, Conn., where testing happens throughout production.

Every lot of raw material is tested before it is released for use, with at least 18 tests per ingredient covering identity, potency and allergens, as part of a quality program that continues to evolve as testing methods advance. Botanicals receive additional screening, including pesticides and residual solvents, and standardized botanicals are tested to confirm that standardization. Each blend is tested for full potency before encapsulation, and finished products get another round of allergen testing before they are released by rigorous quality control procedures, among other standard tests. Depending on how many ingredients a formula contains, that can add up to hundreds of tests.

TESTED by SuppCo adds an independent check on top of Vital Nutrients' internal testing. Independent ISO 17025-accredited laboratories evaluate the identity and potency of key active ingredients, and products must meet or exceed 95% of tested label claims to earn certification.









“Too often, a supplement is tested once, on a sample the brand selects, and rarely checked again,” said Jordan Glenn, PhD, head of science at SuppCo.“TESTED works differently. We buy products anonymously, the same way consumers do and verify key active ingredients against the label. Vital Nutrients put five of its bestsellers through that process, and all five earned certification. Consumers are asking sharper questions than ever about what's in their supplements, and brands that invite independent testing are giving them real answers.”

Vital Nutrients also holds an“Elite” TrustScore, placing it in the top 10% of brands SuppCo evaluates. TrustScore is SuppCo's separate brand rating, which scores companies on more than 30 factors, including manufacturing standards, certifications and testing practices.

TESTED by SuppCo certification applies to individual products and does not constitute an endorsement of a brand or verification of health outcomes or efficacy. For more information about TESTED by SuppCo and its testing methodology, visit . To learn more about Vital Nutrients and its products, visit .

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Vital Nutrients®

Vital Nutrients was founded more than 25 years ago by health care practitioners on a mission to positively impact the health of both people and the planet. Based in Middletown, Conn., Vital Nutrients produces a diverse portfolio of premium quality, clinically relevant, clean-label formulas, trusted and recommended by health care practitioners and individuals worldwide. Known for its efficacy-first formulations and rigorous quality assurance, Vital Nutrients has built a long-standing reputation for excellence. Learn more at .

About Blueroot Health®

Blueroot Health is a consumer health company with a diverse portfolio of brands that fuel lasting happiness and health for people and the planet. The company's industry-leading brands - including Vital Nutrients ®, Bariatric Fusion ®, Unjury ® and Fairhaven Health® - offer a suite of clean, innovative and clinically relevant nutritional supplements that work. The portfolio includes specialized solutions for women's health, metabolic health and weight management, and a full range of clinically relevant, specialized formulas and single ingredients trusted by health care practitioners, patients and consumers worldwide. Blueroot Health is committed to making a lasting, positive impact on the communities it serves, without leaving a negative footprint on the planet. Learn more at .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





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