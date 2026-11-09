North Carolina Libertarian Party Chair Responds To 2026 Election Results

Ryan Brown, Chair, Libertarian Party of North Carolina

The Libertarian Party of North Carolina is the largest alternative party in the state.

Mascots for the 3 largest political parties.

Calls the results "not surprising." Recommends new policies.

- Ryan Brown, Chair, Libertarian Party of North CarolinaRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following the November 3 midterm elections, Ryan Brown, Chair of the Libertarian Party of North Carolina (LPNC), offered his assessment of the results and outlined the party's priorities for the coming legislative session.The election continued a recurring pattern in American politics. In 12 of the past 14 federal election cycles, control of the presidency or at least one chamber of Congress has shifted between Democrats and Republicans.Brown said the election results reflect dissatisfaction with the governing party and questioned whether the incoming congressional leadership would address voters' economic concerns.“None of this is surprising,” Brown said.“Trump won on ending wars, no new wars, and getting the economy back on track.”Brown pointed to ongoing military conflicts, tariffs, federal deficits, inflation, and the national debt as issues he believes contributed to voter dissatisfaction with Republicans.He also expressed reservations about the economic policies advocated by Democrats.“The GOP loss doesn't mean the Democrats are right,” Brown said.“Scarcity is still a thing, so you can't just tax the rich to pay for everything.”Brown argued that increased government spending alone would not resolve the economic challenges facing Americans. He called for greater attention to fiscal constraints, government efficiency, and the economic consequences of public policy.North Carolina Ballot MeasuresBrown cited the results of three North Carolina ballot measures as evidence of voter preferences on taxation and election administration.According to the election figures cited by the LPNC, approximately 62% supported a constitutional limit on state income tax rates, 60% supported limits on property taxes, and 59% supported voter identification requirements.Brown contrasted these outcomes with Democratic opposition to the measures, illustrating that voters are not aligned with party leaders on key issues.Libertarian Policy PrioritiesBrown outlined several policies the LPNC supports, including reductions in federal spending and regulatory requirements, changes to tariff policies, and limits on government surveillance.He also identified immigration policy, deficit spending, military involvement overseas, and accountability for government officials as priorities.“End qualified immunity for all government officials and make them accountable when they violate our rights,” Brown said.The LPNC supports reducing government involvement in economic activity and individual decision-making. Brown described these positions as alternatives to the policies advanced by the two major parties.Libertarian Candidates in the 2026 ElectionBrown also discussed the participation of Libertarian candidates in North Carolina elections.In four North Carolina U.S. House races-Districts 3, 5, 7, and 10-neither major-party candidate received a majority of votes cast. Libertarian candidates accounted for the balance of votes in those three-candidate contests.Fifteen Libertarian candidates ran for seats in the North Carolina House and Senate. Their highest reported vote share was 19.2% in North Carolina House District 40.Eight additional Libertarian candidates participated in county and local elections. In the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners race, Libertarian candidate R. Michael Jordan received votes from about 37.6% of voters in a race were voters could select up to two candidates.Brown said these results demonstrate continued interest in alternatives to the Democratic and Republican parties.Public Attitudes Toward Third PartiesThe LPNC also cited a 2024 Meredith College poll addressing public attitudes toward the two major political parties.The survey asked respondents whether Democrats and Republicans adequately represented Americans or whether the parties performed so poorly that a third party was needed.According to the figures cited by the LPNC, 63% of respondents indicated that a third party was needed.Brown said the survey helps explain the LPNC's continued importance in elections across North Carolina.Looking AheadBrown expressed concern that the change in congressional control would not necessarily produce changes in fiscal policy, education funding, or government regulation.He also raised concerns about potential restrictions on civil liberties, changes to election rules, and the use of divisive social issues in political debate.The Libertarian Party of North Carolina plans to continue advocating its positions on fiscal policy, individual rights, government accountability, and foreign policy.Additional information about the party and its policy positions is available at .About the Libertarian Party of North CarolinaThe Libertarian Party of North Carolina is a recognized political party that fields candidates for federal, state, and local offices. Its platform emphasizes individual liberty, limited government, free markets, and personal responsibility.

Rob Yates

Libertarian Party of North Carolina (lpnc)

+1 803-250-1075

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North Carolina Libertarian Party Chair Responds to 2026 Election Results News Provided By Libertarian Party of North Carolina November 09, 2026, 22:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics



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