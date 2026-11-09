BIODESIX, INC. INVESTIGATION: BDSX Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Biodesix, Inc. (“Biodesix” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BDSX). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Biodesix securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

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What Happened?

On November 5, 2026, Biodesix announced its third quarter 2026 financial results, reporting third quarter revenue of $24.0 million, below analyst expectations, and reducing its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $101 million to $103 million from its prior guidance of $108 million to $114 million. Kinross CEO Scott Hutton stated that“execution and timing challenges,” specifically“fewer contributing sales representatives than planned, greater-than-anticipated seasonality in primary care and customer-delayed start of several development services projects,” led to quarterly results that“did not meet our expectations.” Hutton further explained the Company averaged 101 sales representatives during the quarter, below the Company's second quarter average, due to higher turnover and a hiring pace that did not keep up with attrition and planned growth. Hutton stated,“As a result, a greater portion of our commercial effort was focused on maintaining existing accounts, reducing our capacity to acquire new ordering physicians.” On this news, the price of Biodesix shares declined by $11.31 per share, or approximately 57%, from $19.84 per share on November 5, 2026 to close at $8.53 on November 6, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Biodesix securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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