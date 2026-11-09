DEADLINE ALERT For Fuelcell Energy, Inc. (FCEL), Lincoln Educational Services Corp. (LINC), Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL), And Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead plaintiff deadlines are approaching in securities class actions filed on behalf of investors in FuelCell Energy, Inc., Lincoln Educational Services Corp., Duolingo, Inc., and Baidu, Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies: FuelCell Energy, Inc., Lincoln Educational Services Corp., Duolingo, Inc., and Baidu, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are urged to contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about these class actions to discuss their legal rights, at (215) 638-4847 or by email to....

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL )



Class period: June 24, 2026 to September 1, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 10, 2026 Case: Nguyen v. FuelCell Energy, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

The FuelCell Energy, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's manufacturing capacity was inadequate to generate the production rate required under the CEPA; (ii) as a result, the Company's annualized production rate for deliveries under the CEPA with Fit Energy was slower than expected; (iii) as a result, the Company was incurring higher product costs and manufacturing overhead expenses; (iv) as a result of the slower production rate, the Company was reasonably likely to incur charges in connection with the CEPA; and (v) the foregoing was a known trend affecting the Company's profitability.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. (NASDAQ: LINC )



Class period: May 11, 2026 to August 9, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 10, 2026 Case: Bacha v. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey

The Lincoln Educational Services Corp. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's admissions process was not effectively converting students from enrollment to start; and (ii) as a result, the Company was experiencing a significant drop in student starts relative to enrollment.

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL )



Class period: May 2, 2025 to February 26, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 7, 2026 Case: City of Dearborn Heights Act 345 Police & Fire Retirement System v. Duolingo, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Western District of Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh)

The Duolingo, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Daily Active User ("DAU") growth rates were being leveraged against deliberately added user friction in the form of significant increases in ad volume, subscription tier upsells, and worsened product quality, and defendants understood that any amount of user friction would cause users to leave the app and, ultimately, negatively impact DAU growth rates; (ii) Duolingo's rigorous A/B testing demonstrated to defendants that increased friction in the free user experience was having negative impacts on DAU growth rates; (iii) Duolingo's quickly generated AI content was worsening the quality of Duolingo's product offerings, negatively impacting the user experience and user trends, and threatening the sustainability of Duolingo's financial performance; and (iv) far from driving sustained growth and strong user momentum through content and "product improvements" that "get improved retention," Duolingo's constant A/B testing informed Duolingo that its monetization push and lower-quality, rapidly generated AI content were degrading the Duolingo product experience and the value proposition of its subscription tiers.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU )



Class period: November 18, 2025 to August 17, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 13, 2026 Case: Rosewood Funeral Home, Inc. v. Baidu, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

The Baidu, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had overstated the ability of its AI business to mitigate rapid declines in its legacy online marketing business; and (ii) as a result, the Company's revenue was reasonably likely to decline.

Next steps for investors in these cases

If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith by telephone at (215) 638-4847, by email to..., or visit the firm's website.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

Email: ...

Telephone: (215) 638-4847



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.