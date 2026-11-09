Alpharus Health Receives $566,000 In RCCA Funding To Expand Recovery Support And Substance Use Treatment Across Illinois

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renewed Illinois Regional Care Coordination Agency funding supports peer outreach, recovery services, and innovative treatment programs in communities statewide

Chicago, IL, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpharus Health has received $566,000 in renewed funding through the Illinois Regional Care Coordination Agency (RCCA) to expand recovery support services and evidence-based treatment programs for people affected by substance use disorders across Illinois.

The funding includes $400,000 for the Community Outreach and Recovery Support (CORS) program and $166,000 for the Contingency Management Pilot Program (COMPP) for fiscal year 2027. RCCA supports the Illinois Department of Human Services Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery by administering initiatives funded through Illinois opioid settlement resources.

Through CORS, peer recovery specialists in St. Clair & Madison Counties engage individuals experiencing homelessness or other barriers to care. This program will connect these people with treatment, recovery support, healthcare, housing resources, and other essential services.

The renewed COMPP funding will support expansion of Alpharus Health's contingency management program, an evidence-based approach designed to increase treatment retention, improve medication adherence, and reduce opioid use among individuals with polysubstance use disorder. The program launched enrollment in September 2026 and is currently operating in Springfield, with training and implementation underway in Bloomington, Jacksonville, and Peoria.

"These investments help us reach more people with innovative, evidence-based services that improve engagement in treatment and support long-term recovery," said Jim Scarpace, Alpharus Health's Community Division President. "By expanding both outreach and treatment services, we can help more people build healthier lives.”



About Alpharus Health



Alpharus Health, formerly Gateway Foundation, is a national nonprofit behavioral health provider dedicated to helping people build healthier lives. Drawing on nearly 60 years of experience, Alpharus Health delivers comprehensive substance use and mental health treatment rooted in compassion, access, innovation, and clinical excellence. From community facilities in multiple states and in-custody treatment programs across the country, Alpharus Health provides life-changing care to people, families, and communities. Alpharus Health is All For Healing.

CONTACT: Pedro Acosta Alpharus Health 773-848-3478...