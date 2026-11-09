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Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)


Date: 2026-11-09 05:31:06

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies, today announced that in connection with the hiring, announced on November 2, 2026, of Aaron A. Ondrey as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 9, 2026, Mr. Ondrey received an inducement award to purchase up to 270,000 shares of common stock. The stock option has an exercise price per share of $9.55, the closing price of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 9, 2026, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and 1/48th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to Mr. Ondrey's continued service relationship with Syndax through the applicable vesting dates. Syndax's Board of Directors approved the award as inducement material to Mr. Ondrey's employment in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Syndax
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and NiktimvoTM (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
...
Tel 781.684.9827


MENAFN09112026004107003653ID1111937027


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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