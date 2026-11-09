DEADLINE ALERT For Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO), Qfin Holdings, Inc. (QFIN), Endava Plc (DAVA), And Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL): The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead plaintiff deadlines are approaching in securities class actions filed on behalf of investors in Tigo Energy, Inc., Qfin Holdings, Inc., Endava plc, and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies: Tigo Energy, Inc., Qfin Holdings, Inc., Endava plc, and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are urged to contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about these class actions to discuss their legal rights, at (215) 638-4847 or by email to....

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO )



Class period: February 24, 2026 to August 4, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 23, 2026 Case: Shim v. Tigo Energy et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

The Tigo Energy, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tigo's revenue projections were based on the launch of its EG4 partnership and attendant revenue; (ii) however, the EG4 partnership would not provide material revenue until Q4 2026 at the earliest; and (iii) therefore, there was no basis for the projections.

Qfin Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN )



Class period: March 18, 2026 to August 25, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 30, 2026 Case: Kassam v. Qfin Holdings, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York

The Qfin Holdings, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants have overstated the resiliency and stability of Qfin's business and financial results despite regulatory changes; and (ii) Defendants likewise downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that regulatory headwinds were likely to have, and were already having, on the Company's business and financial results.

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA )



Class period: September 4, 2025 to September 21, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 30, 2026 Case: Salgado Laguna v. Endava plc, et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

The Endava plc complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the accounting treatment for certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters required additional review; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would delay the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2026 financial results; and (iii) there was reason to doubt the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls and procedures.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL )



Class period: November 26, 2025 to August 28, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 30, 2026 Case: Kurey v. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

The Anavex Life Sciences Corp. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Anavex lacked adequate internal controls; and (ii) Anavex understated its potential regulatory challenges as a result of misconduct by former CEO Christopher Missling.

Next steps for investors in these cases

If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith by telephone at (215) 638-4847, by email to..., or visit the firm's website.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

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Telephone: (215) 638-4847



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