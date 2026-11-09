2026 SDG Cities Global Conference Held In Shanghai

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2026 SDG Cities Global Conference

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The 2026 SDG Cities Global Conference was held in China's metropolis Shanghai from November 2 to 3.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Bringing together representatives from UN‐Habitat, government authorities home and abroad, universities and research institutions, enterprises and city delegations along the banks of the Huangpu River, the event fostered in‐depth discussions on urban regeneration, housing and the development of livable cities.

Anacláudia Rossbach, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN‐Habitat, attended and delivered an address at the plenary session.

At the plenary session, Rossbach joined Chinese counterparts to release the Chinese‐language editions of the Shanghai Manual: A Guide for Sustainable Urban Development in the 21st Century - 2026 Annual Report and the 2026 UMF‐Shanghai Adapted Index Application Report.

Compiling outstanding global urban practices, the Shanghai Manual has been released annually for a global audience. The UMF‐Shanghai Adapted Index offers assessment tools for urban sustainable development, empowering cities to identify challenges, formulate strategies and track implementation outcomes.

The conference featured five themed sessions exploring practical pathways for urban regeneration, focusing on financing, green transformation, technology application, youth participation and resilient governance.

During the themed session on Quality Housing and Digital-Intelligent Empowerment, Hadianto Rasyid, mayor of Palu, Indonesia, shared his city's post‐disaster reconstruction experience. Participants exchanged views on green building materials, digital‐smart construction and urban regeneration. They showcased how green materials, digital technologies and design innovation can contribute to quality housing delivery, translating relevant outcomes to advance urban regeneration and livable‐city development.

During the themed session on Innovative Housing Finance for Livable Cities, participants presented case studies including EU fund coordination, special‐purpose bonds for urban regeneration and modular integrated construction. A consensus emerged that governments should refine regulatory frameworks, the financial sector should provide long‐term capital, and market players should boost operational efficiency.

At the themed session on Community Revitalization and Youth Development, the Youth Pioneers Action for Urban Regeneration was officially launched, with 14 institutions as its first batch of participants. Sun Juan, vice president of the China Academy of Urban Planning & Design, presented a case study on micro‐regeneration of the Caohejing Block in Shanghai. Pietro Elisei, former president of the International Society of City and Regional Planners, shared European Union practices of youth engagement in urban regeneration.

Two original research outputs were unveiled in the themed session on Advancing Inclusive, Climate-Resilient and Green Transformation: the R esearch R eport on A pplication of the Transparent Property Sustainable Development Index and the Global Report on Sustainable Community Development: Practices and Applications. Two new programs were also inaugurated: the International Training Programme on Leadership for Global Sustainable‐Development International Organizations and the Global Youth Initiative for Sustainable Development.

The Global Cities Forum under the theme "Wise Governance for Resilient Cities" witnessed the official launch of the Global Urban Governance Network (GUGN), which plans to host its inaugural annual conference in 2027.

Ling Wen, member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, presented digital‐smart governance practices in Chongqing. Prof. M. Jae Moon from Yonsei University of the Republic of Korea and Prof. Eko Prasojo from Universitas Indonesia delivered keynote speeches on AI‐driven urban governance, stressing the principle of "AI proposes, humans decide."

A World Bank representative noted that cooperation between the World Bank and China has entered a new phase of two‐way knowledge exchange. Throughout the conference, speakers from Mexico, Pakistan, London of the United Kingdom and other locations shared local practices covering youth support, flood early‐warning systems and community revitalization.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558.