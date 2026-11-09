First Printing Copy Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 Snaps Up $192,000 In Part 1 Of The Lawrence Klein Collection

Gobbledygook #1 (Mirage Studios, 1984), graded CGC 9.4. The back cover features an advertisement for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 that pre-dates the Turtles' comic book debut. Sold for $132,000

Actual first-printing issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 (Mirage Studios, 1984), graded CGC/JSA 9.8 NM/MINT, featuring the origin and first appearance of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Sold for $192,000

Pen-and-ink original art by Neal Adams for the cover to World's Finest #209 (DC Comics, Feb 1972). The art spotlights Mike Friedrich's "Meet The Tempter...And Die" Superman and Hawkman story. Sold for $31,200

Artboard with original art penciled by Mike Grell and layout by Alex Saviuk for the cover of Green Lantern Vol. 2 #102 (DC Comics, March 1978). The cover features Green Lantern frozen in space. Sold for $16,200

Artboard with pen-and-ink original art by Jim Aparo (1932-2005) for Batman And The Outsiders #5 (DC Comics, Dec 1983). The title splash page is from Mike Barr and Marv Wolfman's "Psimon Says..." Sold for $15,600

Other highlights: Signature Series copy of Gobbledygook #1, $132,000; original comic page artwork for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5, $60,000

- Kelly McClainYORK, PA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A first printing copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1, CGC-graded 9.8 and signed by TMNT artists and co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, climbed to $192,000, and a CGC 9.4 Signature Series copy of Gobbledygook #1, with a back cover ad for TMMT #1 that pre-dated the Turtles' official debut, hit $132,000 in Hake's auction of Part I of the Lawrence Klein collection. Online bidding on all 233 lots closed on October 21.The Lawrence Klein collection is an astounding assemblage of vintage comic books and original comic book art amassed by one of the industry's truly legendary collectors and longtime insiders. Klein was a fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the terrapin team's very beginnings back in 1984, so it should come as no surprise that the top three lots in the sale were associated with the much-beloved“Heroes in a Half Shell.”The first printing copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 (Mirage Studios, 1984) featured the origin story and first appearance of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Splinter and Shredder. Eastman and Laird autographed the comic's inside front cover. That, along with the comic book's first print status and high grade, combined for a perfect storm that led to the $192,000 final price, a definite upswing in value over previous sales of this desirable Copper Age issue.The sale's opening lot was a copy of Gobbledygook #1 (Mirage Studios, 1984), which featured the first appearance of Fugitoid. The book was authenticated by Eastman who, along with Laird, provided the comic's story, cover and art. Eastman signed the interior cover in pen. The $132,000 selling price was a new world auction record for the book in any grade. Both of the top two lots were predicted to exceed six figures and did not disappoint.Finishing third in the Turtle Trifecta, Eastman and Laird's original pen-and-ink comic book page artwork for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5 (Mirage Studios, 1985) was bid to $60,000. The artwork had been held in a private collection for 40 years and had never before been offered at auction. The artwork's selling price set a new record for any Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles original comic page art."It's always a pleasure to offer a collection of the caliber of Lawrence Klein's, which abundantly reflects the owner's genuine love and appreciation of the items he acquired over many years,” said Hake's General Manager Kelly McLain.“The collection was stocked with a virtual goldmine of comic treasure, which caught the eye of collectors and ultimately drove bidding to an exciting end. Bidders battled it out, setting new record prices as well as steering several other lots to impressive prices. More than forty-plus years after they first appeared, the Turtles have still got it.”The auction wasn't just about the world's most fearsome fighting team. Other impressive results included Todd McFarlane's original pen-and-ink artwork for Amazing Spider-Man #302 (Marvel Comics, July 1988). It sold for $48,000, near what was expected. The page had four panels, showing Spider-Man web-swinging past the research laboratories of On-Line Research into a construction site.Also from Todd McFarlane, Lot #162 was the original pencil art for Amazing Spider-Man #304 (Marvel Comics, Sept. 1988), with inks by Joe Rubinstein. The page showed a close-up of a hand-Peter Parker's-holding a copy of the book Webs, a collection of Peter Parker's Spider-Man photographs. The coveted page art realized $40,800.A smaller artboard mounted to a larger Sparta illustration board featuring Neal Adams' original pen-and-ink art for the cover of World's Finest #209 (DC Comics, Feb 1972) brought $31,200. The art spotlighted Mike Friedrich's "Meet The Tempter...And Die" Superman and Hawkman story and showed both heroes dangling over fire from puppeteer strings held by the Tempter, who loomed over them, larger than life. The lot also included a copy of the comic book for which the art was produced, autographed by Adams on the cover.A DC Comics Sparta artboard with original art penciled by Mike Grell and layout by Alex Saviuk for the cover to Green Lantern Vol. 2 #102 (DC Comics, March 1978) reached $16,200. The cover featured Green Lantern frozen in space within a Time-Null Zone, unable to help Green Arrow, who is about to be tossed into space from a spaceship's airlock. Grell signed the art at lower left, with an inscription reading, "Bestest!" The demand for comic art from this period is on the rise, with only a limited supply available to collectors.DC Comics artboard with pen-and-ink original art by Jim Aparo (1932-2005) for Batman And The Outsiders #5 (DC Comics, Dec 1983) coasted to $15,600. The title splash page was from Mike W Barr and Marv Wolfman's "Psimon Says..." and showed members of The Outsiders (Batman, Halo and Geo-Force), The New Teen Titans (Robin, Cyborg, Raven and Terra), and Dr. Jace. The bottom was signed by Barr, in blue ink, and by Aparo, in black ink. The art was obtained directly from Aparo prior to the comic book's publication.An 11-inch by 17-inch frontispiece pencil illustration by Arthur Adams for Classic X-Men #19 (Marvel Comics, March 1988) achieved $8,400. Inks were provided by frequent collaborator Terry Austin. It was a wonderful example of X-Art by Adams. The margins featured eight original art illustrations of X-Men: Nightcrawler, Phoenix, Storm, Banshee, Beast, Cyclops, Wolverine and Colossus. The lot included a multi-signed reading copy of the comic for which this art was produced, signed on the inside front cover by Adams.Tom Grindberg's original cover art for Silver Surfer Vol. 3 #102 (Marvel Comics, March 1995) chalked up $9,000. The spectacular 11-inch by 17-inch splash page showed Silver Surfer angrily confronting a towering Galactus, demanding to be turned back to his human form. Galactus is seen in profile, warning the Surfer not to anger him while piloting his Worldship towards a crater-covered planet visible in the distance. Inks were by Bill Anderson. This was a great example of Grindberg's '90s Silver Surfer work.Lawrence Klein was bitten by the comic bug at an early age. His parents encouraged him to read as a child, and comics were a welcome presence in their home. Growing up outside New York City, Lawrence commuted into the city with his father for early comic conventions like Creation Con, meeting comic creators and getting them to sign copies of the comics they worked on. He fondly remembers trips to New York City comic shops, making collecting connections and hunting for his next four-color treasure.It was at one of those early 1980s conventions that Klein was first exposed to comic art as a collectible when he saw comic book artist Neal Adams (1941-2022), who had sketches for sale at his table. Adams was charging $75 for a sketch, but a nearby comic art dealer's offer of published Neal Adams cover art for the same price seemed like a more advantageous buy. That first piece of cover art – World's Finest #209 (offered in this auction and described above) – inspired Klein to collect comic books and comic book art.To discuss consigning a collection or single item to a future Hake's pop culture memorabilia auction, call +1 866-404-9800 (toll-free) or +1 717-434-1600; or email.... All enquiries are kept strictly confidential and there is never an obligation to consign. Visit Hake's online at .

Kelly McClain

Hake's Auctions

+1 866-404-9800

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First printing copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 snaps up $192,000 in Part 1 of the Lawrence Klein collection News Provided By Ken Hall Public Relations November 09, 2026, 22:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, World & Regional



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