5 Ways Local Businesses Can Get Found On Google And AI Search In 2027, Says Global Ad Solutions CEO

Founder & CEO, Patrick McDonald, Global Ad Solutions (GAS)

Patrick McDonald shares five practical strategies to improve local visibility, build trust and attract customers as search habits change.

- Patrick McDonald

BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global Ad Solutions (GAS), a veteran-owned advertising agency, is sharing five recommendations for business owners preparing for changes in local search and customer behavior in 2027. CEO Patrick McDonald draws on decades of experience in broadcast advertising, media leadership and digital marketing to explain what businesses should do now.

“I believe your Google Business Profile is one of the most important digital assets a local business can have heading into 2027,” McDonald said.“People aren't just typing 'near me' into Google anymore. They're asking ChatGPT questions and getting answers from Google's AI Overviews.”

1. Understand How AI Finds Your Business

McDonald describes AI search as a detective interviewing multiple witnesses.“Think of a detective talking to different people to figure out what's true. Your website, Google Business Profile, social media, directories and reviews can all tell part of the story. If the information doesn't match, you're making it harder for customers and search systems to understand your business.” Different search platforms use different sources, but accurate information remains important. McDonald recommends checking hours, categories, services, photos, website links and contact details across Google, Facebook, Bing Places and other relevant listings.

Another development worth watching is the possibility of businesses eventually being able to claim and manage their information in ChatGPT. No public launch date has been confirmed, but McDonald believes business owners should pay attention as these platforms evolve.

2. Start by Owning Your Five-Mile Radius

For businesses depending on nearby customers, McDonald recommends examining their visibility in the surrounding neighborhoods before attempting to reach an entire region.“We can sit inside a dental practice's waiting room, search for a service it offers, and sometimes the practice isn't in the top three Google Maps results. Occasionally it isn't even in the top ten. Think about that. You're inside the business and nearby customers may not be finding it.”

Five miles is a practical starting point, not a ranking guarantee. Google's local results depend on factors including relevance, distance and prominence. Specialized businesses may also attract customers from farther away.

McDonald asks business owners a question he often uses with dental practices offering higher-priced procedures:

“Why would someone drive past 100 other dental practices to come to yours? And why would they pay more? That's what your marketing needs to communicate.”

3. Stop Treating Your Google Business Profile Like a One-Time Project

One of the biggest mistakes McDonald sees is businesses claiming their Google Business Profile, adding a few photos and then forgetting about it. He recommends regularly reviewing business hours, categories, services, photos and customer reviews. McDonald typically encourages businesses to post three times per week as a consistency practice, not because Google requires three posts for rankings. Businesses should also have dedicated website pages explaining their important services and the communities they actually serve.

4. Use Real People, Real Content and Customer Reviews

McDonald believes businesses already have much of the content they need.“If you're a contractor, show me the homes you're building. If you're an HVAC company, show me your technicians on actual jobs.” Original photos and videos can be reused across websites, Google Business Profiles and social media instead of relying on generic stock photography or AI-generated content. Reviews are equally important. McDonald recommends asking customers for genuine feedback and responding professionally to both positive and negative reviews. He also cautions healthcare businesses to protect patient privacy. Even confirming that someone who left a review is a patient can create HIPAA concerns.

5. Measure Customers, Not Just Clicks

Business owners should search the way potential customers would, examine Google Maps visibility from different locations and then look beyond rankings. Calls, quote requests, appointments, new customers and revenue provide a clearer understanding of whether marketing is actually working.“We can generate all the impressions and clicks in the world, but if they're not turning into business, what are we accomplishing?” McDonald said.

His final recommendation for 2027 is simple:“Be consistent. It's easy to do. It's even easier not to do.”

About Global Ad Solutions

Global Ad Solutions (GAS) is a veteran-owned advertising and marketing agency serving businesses nationwide.

Patrick McDonald

Global Ad Solutions

+1 3124154881

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5 Ways Local Businesses Can Get Found on Google and AI Search in 2027, Says Global Ad Solutions CEO News Provided By Global Ad Solutions November 09, 2026, 22:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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