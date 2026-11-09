VIRAL SMILE HACKS CAN CAUSE LASTING DAMAGE, WARNS DR. JAY GROSSMAN

Dr. Jay Grossman

Concierge Dentistry

Celebrity dentist says quick fixes can carry lasting consequences-and costly repair bills.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A million views do not make a dental procedure safe. Celebrity dentist Dr. Jay Grossman is sounding the alarm about viral dental trends that promise dazzling smiles while putting healthy teeth and gums at risk.

“Your teeth are not a home improvement project,” says Grossman.“A thirty-second video can make a dangerous shortcut look effortless. What viewers don't see is the sensitivity, damaged enamel, and corrective treatment that may follow.”

Troubling practices include filing teeth with nail files, scrubbing with abrasive charcoal mixtures, applying lemon juice for whitening, and overusing bleaching products.

“Filing your own teeth removes protective structure you cannot simply grow back,” Grossman explains.“And using acid to chase a whiter smile can erode the very surface you're trying to beautify.”

He cautions that“natural” ingredients are not automatically gentle. Acidic substances and overly abrasive scrubs can wear down enamel, making teeth more sensitive and allowing the yellowish dentin beneath it to show through more prominently.

Whitening products should be used as directed. Overuse can increase tooth sensitivity and irritate gums. A dentist can help determine whether whitening is appropriate and which approach best suits your teeth.

Grossman emphasizes that a healthy, attractive smile should be the goal. Popularity is not proof of safety, and consumers should consult their dentist before copying an influencer's dental advice.

He encourages consumers to brush twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, clean between teeth daily, maintain regular dental visits, and discuss cosmetic goals with a licensed dentist.

Anyone who develops pain, persistent sensitivity, gum irritation, bleeding, or visible tooth damage after trying a dental hack should stop the practice and seek a dental evaluation.

“Your smile deserves professional care,” Grossman says.“Don't let an algorithm become your dentist.”

About Jay Grossman, DDS

Dr. Jay Grossman is a dentist, author of Essential Pillars, former U.S. Navy lieutenant, and faculty member at NYU College of Dentistry and UCLA School of Dentistry. He founded Homeless Not Toothless, which has provided more than $11 million in free dental care to over 154,000 veterans, foster children, and underserved individuals over more than 30 years. Learn more or donate.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

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VIRAL SMILE HACKS CAN CAUSE LASTING DAMAGE, WARNS DR. JAY GROSSMAN News Provided By Boundless Media November 09, 2026, 22:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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