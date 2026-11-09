Springs Law Group Signs The Independence Pledge, Committing To Stay Lawyer-Owned And Free Of Private Equity

Pledge prioritizes client interests, attorney independence, and decisions free from investor influence.

- Christopher NicolaysenCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Springs Law Group, a personal injury law firm serving Colorado, has signed The Independence Pledge, a public commitment by personal injury firms that will not take private equity money. The pledge was convened by Best Era, a law firm consulting company based in West Hartford, Connecticut.By signing, Springs Law Group commits to ten principles, including:Working for its clients and no one else, with no investor's return or timeline shaping a caseRefusing private equity money, directly or through a management services company or any similar structureKeeping every decision on a case with a lawyer who answers to the clientNever pushing a client to settle to hit a number, a quarter or an exitBeing ready to try a case when the offer is wrongKeeping client files and case data out of any dealStaying lawyer-owned, and passing the firm to lawyers who will keep these commitments"I signed The Independence Pledge because providing excellent client service and creating a true human connection matter more to me than anything private equity can provide," said Christopher Nicolaysen, founder & CEO of Springs Law Group.“At the end of the day, I do not want Springs Law Group to lose what makes us who we are: humans. Our goal is to make a positive impact with each client who chooses to work with us."The Independence Pledge is voluntary. It creates no legal obligation and changes no rule of professional conduct. The full pledge and the list of signers are available at bestera/independence.About Springs Law GroupSprings Law Group, founded in 2017 and based in Colorado Springs, represents people hurt in car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, and pedestrian accidents, along with other personal injury matters. The firm combines strong legal advocacy with compassionate, personalized service, clear communication, and strategies tailored to each client's circumstances. Learn more at springslawgroup.

Michael McCarthy

Springs Law Group

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Springs Law Group Signs The Independence Pledge, Committing to Stay Lawyer-Owned and Free of Private Equity News Provided By Road House Consulting LLC November 09, 2026, 22:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law



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