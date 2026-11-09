Robert Whitfield MD PLLC Marks Two Years Of The SHARP Method, Drawing Surgical Patients From 40 States And Abroad

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First published by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Whitfield in his book two years ago, the program pairs individualized health assessment before surgery with patient education and in-clinic recovery support after it.

Austin, TX, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert Whitfield MD PLLC, the plastic surgery practice of board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Whitfield, today celebrated two years of the SHARP Method, the surgical preparation and recovery framework Dr. Whitfield first published in his book, SHARP: Strategic Holistic Accelerated Recovery Program. Over those two years, the method has guided how the practice prepares patients for surgery and supports them through recovery, bringing individualized health assessment, surgical preparation and postoperative care into one coordinated plan. The milestone comes as patients travel to the practice from 40 states, as well as from Central and South America, Mexico, Canada, Europe and Asia, for care delivered at its clinic in Austin, Texas.

Dr. Whitfield developed the method from questions that began in reconstructive surgery: why patients recovered differently, and what deserved closer attention before and after an operation. More than two decades of work in microsurgery, cancer reconstruction and the care of burn patients shaped the framework.

“When I worked with burn victims, I became fascinated by the different speeds at which people recovered from treatment and what might be slowing down recovery for those who did not respond so well,” Whitfield writes in his SHARP book.

The method reflects a continuing focus on the person undergoing surgery, not only the procedure. It brings attention to the patient's health history, preparation needs and support arrangements alongside the surgical plan.

From Surgical Experience to Individualized Preparation

The framework organizes care around preparation, the procedure and recovery, with surgical judgment and patient education connecting those phases.

Before surgery, the practice considers medical history, nutrition, medications, supplements and practical recovery needs. Selected assessments may also examine genetic information (detox pathways), environmental exposures (toxins), gut health (microbiome) and hormones (estrogen, progesterone, testosterone), alongside conventional blood work and the medical evaluation appropriate to the planned procedure.

The purpose is to inform an individual discussion and plan, rather than prescribe the same testing or recommendations for everyone. Informational wellness findings require clinical context; detecting a substance or identifying a genetic variant does not, on its own, establish illness or explain how a patient will heal.

Preparation also includes everyday decisions that matter to patients and caregivers: who will provide transportation, what help will be available at home, which questions to raise before surgery and how to follow procedure-specific instructions afterward.

The In-Clinic Experience

At the practice's clinic, the SHARP approach brings preparation and recovery support into the same clinical setting. Postoperative follow-up and patient education are coordinated with selected in-person services, keeping the focus on the patient's procedure, condition and care plan.

The clinic offers the Human Regenerator, a wellness device from Germany; Flowpresso from New Zealand; NanoVi therapy; hyperbaric oxygen therapy; and red light therapy. These services give patients access to a range of adjunctive options within the clinic, with selection and timing guided by individual assessment, contraindications and the treating team's instructions.

These services complement surgical care; they do not replace postoperative evaluation or establish that the complete SHARP program produces faster healing or fewer complications.

In a Google review describing the beginning of her recovery, Christan Noble wrote:

“Thank you for not only performing my surgery but also for creating the SHARP program and providing a pathway to support recovery and healing. I appreciate that your approach looks beyond the surgery itself and recognizes the importance of caring for the whole person throughout the healing process.”

For patients having an operation elsewhere, SHARP educational materials can help organize questions and preparation discussions. Their own surgeon and anesthesia team remain responsible for procedure-specific medical instructions.

Extending Patient Education Beyond the Clinic

Whitfield explains the framework in SHARP: Strategic Holistic Accelerated Recovery Program. The book brings together five preparation areas: genetics and individual differences, environmental exposures, nutrition, gut health and hormones.

His other book, Breast Implants, Explant Surgery, and Breast Implant Illness, extends his patient-education work to questions surrounding breast implants and removal. He also hosts the Dr. Robert Whitfield Show and participates in interviews about surgical decisions, preparation and recovery.

Through the method, books and educational conversations, Whitfield advocates making individualized preparation and coordinated recovery support a more explicit part of the surgical experience.

Information about the practice and the SHARP Method is available on the SHARP Method page.

About Robert Whitfield MD PLLC

Robert Whitfield MD PLLC is the plastic surgery practice of Dr. Robert Whitfield, a board-certified plastic surgeon with a background in microsurgery and oncologic reconstruction, based in Austin, Texas and serving patients from across the United States and abroad. Dr. Whitfield is a past president of the Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation, the developer of the SHARP Method and the author of two patient-education books. The practice focuses on breast implant removal and natural breast augmentation using fat transfer, and its educational work includes books, a podcast and guest interviews.

Press Inquiries

Dr. Robert Whitfield MD

drrob [at] drrobertwhitfield.com

