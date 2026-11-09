Dorel Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Dorel Juvenile earnings improvement from international growth and disciplined cost management

Dorel Home reports quarterly operating profit for the first time in over four years Company reports substantially lower net losses for the quarter and year-to-date periods MONTRÉAL, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Third quarter revenue was US$276.1 million, compared with US$298.6 million in the same period last year, a decrease of 7.5%. Reported net loss improved to US$3.5 million, or US$0.10 per diluted share, from US$47.4 million, or US$1.45 per diluted share, last year. Adjusted net loss1 was US$13.3 million, or US$0.39 per diluted share, compared with US$29.8 million, or US$0.91 per diluted share, last year. For the nine months, revenue was US$793.4 million, compared with US$911.4 million last year, a decrease of 12.9%. Reported net loss improved to US$70.9 million, or US$2.06 per diluted share, from US$117.6 million, or US$3.60 per diluted share. Adjusted net loss1 was US$59.1 million, or US$1.72 per diluted share, compared with US$74.6 million, or US$2.28 per diluted share, last year. “Dorel Juvenile delivered a strong improvement in third-quarter earnings despite continued pressure in the U.S. market and foreign-exchange headwinds. Europe and our international markets performed well, while disciplined cost management offset much of the impact of softer U.S. demand. The quarter also continued to demonstrate the strength of our global footprint, commercial momentum and industry-leading product innovation,” stated Dorel President and CEO Martin Schwartz. “At Dorel Home, the restructuring program is producing meaningful results. Although revenue declined as we intentionally reduced non-core SKUs and resized the operation, gross margin and operating results improved substantially. The segment delivered an operating profit for the first time since the second quarter of 2022. We remain focused on completing the repositioning and establishing a smaller, more efficient and sustainable operating structure,” added Mr. Schwartz. 1 This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section“Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release.

Summary of Financial Information (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts 2026

2025

Change $ $ % Revenue 276,092 298,565 (7.5 )% Net loss (3,513 ) (47,445 ) (92.6 )% Per share - Basic (0.10 ) (1.45 ) (93.1 )% Per share - Diluted (0.10 ) (1.45 ) (93.1 )% Adjusted net loss (1) (13,338 ) (29,832 ) (55.3 )% Per share - Diluted (1) (0.39 ) (0.91 ) (57.1 )% Number of shares outstanding – Basic weighted average 34,391,117 32,666,902 Diluted weighted average 34,391,117 32,666,902 (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section“Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release. Summary of Financial Information (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts 2026

2025

Change $ $ % Revenue 793,427 911,412 (12.9 )% Net loss (70,869 ) (117,629 ) (39.8 )% Per share - Basic (2.06 ) (3.60 ) (42.8 )% Per share - Diluted (2.06 ) (3.60 ) (42.8 )% Adjusted net loss (1) (59,120 ) (74,603 ) (20.8 )% Per share - Diluted (1) (1.72 ) (2.28 ) (24.6 )% Number of shares outstanding – Basic weighted average 34,429,636 32,655,498 Diluted weighted average 34,429,636 32,655,498 (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section“Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release.





Dorel Juvenile All figures in thousands of US $ Three Months Ended September 30, (unaudited) 2026

2025

Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 221,944 220,236 0.8 % Gross profit 62,657 28.2 % 61,122 27.8 % 2.5 % Operating profit 11,345 4,863 133.3 % Adjusted gross profit (1) 62,752 28.3 % 61,122 27.8 % 2.7 % Adjusted operating profit (1) 12,136 6,563 84.9 % (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section“Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release. All figures in thousands of US $ Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited) 2026

2025

Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 654,378 654,154 n.m. Gross profit 179,064 27.4 % 183,238 28.0 % (2.3 )% Operating profit 18,574 14,373 29.2 % Adjusted gross profit (1) 179,159 27.4 % 183,238 28.0 % (2.2 %) Adjusted operating profit (1) 22,518 18,605 21.0 % n.m. = not meaningful (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section“Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release.





Third quarter revenue was US$221.9 million, an increase of US$1.7 million, or 0.8%, compared with the same period last year. Organic revenue1 increased by 0.2% after excluding the year-over-year impact of foreign exchange rates. For the nine months, segment revenue was US$654.4 million, essentially flat with US$654.2 million last year, while organic revenue1 decreased by approximately 3.1%.

Segment revenue is distributed evenly across three regions: the U.S., Europe and other international markets, reflecting the growing importance of markets outside the U.S. Europe remains a strong contributor, and innovation originating there is supporting growth across many international markets. This geographic diversification helps offset continued softness in the U.S., where consumer demand remained under pressure and the promotional environment was highly competitive.

Adjusted operating profit1 for the quarter was US$12.1 million, compared with US$6.6 million last year, an increase of US$5.5 million, or 84.9%. During the quarter, the segment recorded a US$6.1 million benefit in cost of sales related to refunds under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The Company used this benefit to support promotional activities in a highly competitive environment and to offset the year-over-year negative impact of foreign exchange rate variations. Operating costs decreased by US$3.9 million in the quarter and US$8.0 million year to date.

In September, Dorel Juvenile hosted its Global Customer Event in Cologne, Germany, welcoming more than 600 customers and colleagues from around the world for three and a half days of training, customer engagement and product showcases across its global brand portfolio. New product highlights included the complete Oxford family of strollers (Cabin, Flex and Flash) and a new Maxi-Cosi feeding category, supported by launch presentations and the“Walk your way” consumer proposition. Retailer response was strong, with 88.0% of retail partners rating the event 8 out of 10 or higher, reinforcing commercial relationships and supporting future innovation, retail engagement and brand growth.

Dorel Home All figures in thousands of US $ Three Months Ended September 30, (unaudited) 2026

2025

Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 54,148 78,329 (30.9 )% Gross profit 8,649 16.0 % (13,239 ) (16.9 )% n.m. Operating profit (loss) 12,285 (25,618 ) n.m. Adjusted gross profit (1) 6,474 12.0 % (2,107 ) (2.7 )% n.m. Adjusted operating profit (loss) (1) 1,669 (10,182 ) n.m. n.m. = not meaningful (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section“Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release. All figures in thousands of US $ Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited) 2026

2025

Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 139,049 257,258 (45.9 )% Gross profit (9,577 ) (6.9 )% (25,677 ) (10.0 )% 62.7 % Operating loss (17,512 ) (72,275 ) (75.8 )% Adjusted gross profit (1) 6,188 4.5 % (934 ) (0.4 )% n.m. Adjusted operating loss (1) (9,707 ) (34,046 ) (71.5 )% n.m. = not meaningful (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section“Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release.





Third quarter revenue declined by US$24.2 million, or 30.9%, to US$54.1 million from US$78.3 million last year. The decrease reflects the planned reduction of active non-core SKUs as the operation continues to be resized. For the nine months, revenue was US$139.0 million, compared with US$257.3 million last year.

The segment recorded adjusted operating profit1 of US$1.7 million for the quarter, its first quarterly adjusted operating profit1 since the second quarter of 2022. This compares with an adjusted operating loss1 of US$10.2 million last year, an improvement of US$11.9 million. For the nine months, adjusted operating loss1 improved to US$9.7 million from US$34.0 million last year. Third quarter results included a US$3.6 million benefit related to IEEPA tariff refunds.

As detailed in the second quarter earnings release, Dorel Home's new business model is focused on the Cosco branded product line, with Dorel Home Europe absorbing select North American furniture SKUs for key customers. Cosco recorded its highest quarterly sales since the first quarter of 2025, supported by successful promotions and improved engagement with key retail customers. The segment continued to clear legacy inventory and prepare for a smaller North American distribution footprint. In Europe, demand remained soft, although performance improved at selected accounts and management continued to pursue targeted promotions and assortment expansion.

Excluded from adjusted operating profit1 in the quarter was a net restructuring benefit of US$10.6 million, principally related to a gain on the sale of an idle facility in Tiffin, Ohio, for net proceeds of approximately US$12.5 million.

Other

On September 30, 2026, the Company amended its financing agreement. As at that date, the Company was compliant with all financial and other customary covenants and classified its loans under the senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility and term loan facility as long-term. Total financing costs consist of both cash and non-cash items, as detailed in the Company's public disclosures. Of the US$22.0 million recorded in the third quarter, US$13.2 million was non-cash and year-to-date amounts were US$57.2 million and US$24.9 million, respectively.

Outlook

“Looking ahead, we expect market conditions in the United States to remain difficult through the fourth quarter with continued pressure on consumer demand, retailer ordering patterns and competitive pricing. Outside the United States, we remain encouraged by the performance of our European and international businesses, supported by strong customer relationships and a promising pipeline of innovative new products and we have made several strategic changes within the segment to deliver those same benefits to the U.S. market. Additionally, we will continue to take a disciplined approach to pricing, cost management and inventory, while working closely with our retail partners to strengthen our competitive position,” commented Mr. Schwartz.

“At Dorel Home, the priority is continued execution of the transformation plan. We are concentrating the business on its strongest platforms, eliminating costs around our excess warehouse footprint and maintaining discipline around inventory, working capital and cash management. We are encouraged by the momentum at Cosco and expect it to continue, driving the turnaround of Dorel Home's new business model. Across Dorel, our teams are operating with focus and accountability. While the external environment remains uncertain, the third quarter demonstrated that the actions we are taking are producing tangible improvements in profitability and operating discipline,” concluded Mr. Schwartz.

Conference Call

Dorel Industries Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 1-833-752-3231. The conference call can also be accessed via live webcast at . If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-855-669-9658 and entering the passcode 8505313 on your phone. This recording will be available on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 as of 2:30 PM until 11:59 PM on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at September 30, 2026 will be available on the Company's website, , and will be available through the SEDAR+ website.

Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother's Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform and brick-and-mortar distribution network, markets a wide assortment of furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.1 billion and employs approximately 2,800 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the substantial reduction in size of Dorel's Home segment, the impact of the macro-economic environment, including inflationary pressures, changes in consumer spending, exchange rate fluctuations, the imposition of tariffs, and interest rate fluctuations on the Company's business, financial position and operations, and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the Company's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits the Company will derive from them, including statements relating to the substantial reduction in the size of the Home segment. Forward-looking statements are provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose.

Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions that the Company believed were reasonable on the day it made the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements include:



general economic and financial conditions, including those resulting from the current high inflationary environment;

changes in applicable laws or regulations;

changes in product costs and supply channels, including disruption of the Company's supply chain resulting from the macro-economic environment;

foreign currency fluctuations, including high levels of volatility in foreign currencies with respect to the US dollar reflecting uncertainties related to the macro-economic environment;

the effect of tariffs on imported goods;

customer and credit risk, including the concentration of revenues with a small number of customers;

there is no certainty that benefits expected to be derived from the substantial reduction in size of Dorel's Home segment will occur;

costs associated with product liability;

changes in income tax legislation or the interpretation or application of those rules;

the continued ability to develop products and support brand names;

changes in the regulatory environment;

outbreak of public health crises that could adversely affect global economies and financial markets, resulting in an economic downturn which could be for a prolonged period of time and have a material adverse effect on the demand for the Company's products and on its business, financial condition and results of operations;

the effect of international conflicts on the Company's sales;

continued access to capital resources, including compliance by the Company with all of the covenants under its senior secured asset based revolving credit facility and term loan facility, and the related costs of borrowing, all of which may be adversely impacted by the macro-economic environment;

failures related to information technology systems;

changes in assumptions in the valuation of other intangible assets and any future decline in market capitalization;

there being no certainty that the Company will declare any dividend in the future;

increased exposure to cybersecurity risks as a result of remote work by the Company's employees;

the Company's ability to protect its current and future technologies and products and to defend its intellectual property rights;

potential damage to the Company's reputation; and the effect of climate change on the Company.

These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's annual MD&A and Annual Information Form filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The risk factors set out in the previously mentioned documents are expressly incorporated by reference herein in their entirety.

The Company cautions readers that the risks described above are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Company or that the Company currently deems to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, or results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

All figures in the tables below are in thousands of US $, except per share amounts.

Consolidated Results Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Sep 30, Variation Sep 30, Sep 30, Variation 2026 2025 $ % 2026 2025 $ % Revenue 276,092 298,565 (22,473 ) (7.5 )% 793,427 911,412 (117,985 ) (12.9 )% Cost of sales 204,786 250,682 (45,896 ) (18.3 )% 623,940 753,851 (129,911 ) (17.2 )% Gross profit 71,306 47,883 23,423 48.9 % 169,487 157,561 11,926 7.6 % Adjusted gross profit (1) 69,226 59,015 10,211 17.3 % 185,347 182,304 3,043 1.7 % Selling expenses 30,339 30,203 136 0.5 % 88,101 94,364 (6,263 ) (6.6 )% General and administrative expenses 23,759 31,226 (7,467 ) (23.9 )% 81,294 105,615 (24,321 ) (23.0 )% Research and development expenses 5,303 4,969 334 6.7 % 14,631 15,636 (1,005 ) (6.4 )% Impairment (reversal) loss on trade accounts receivable (58 ) 722 (780 ) n.m. 379 749 (370 ) (49.4 )% Restructuring (gains) costs (7,745 ) 6,481 (14,226 ) n.m. (4,111 ) 18,283 (22,394 ) n.m. Operating profit (loss) 19,708 (25,718 ) 45,426 n.m. (10,807 ) (77,086 ) (66,279 ) (86.0 )% Adjusted operating profit (loss) (1) 9,883 (8,105 ) 17,988 n.m. 942 (34,060 ) 35,002 n.m. Finance expenses 22,035 20,795 1,240 6.0 % 57,199 38,485 18,714 48.6 % Loss before income taxes (2,327 ) (46,513 ) (44,186 ) (95.0 )% (68,006 ) (115,571 ) (47,565 ) (41.2 )% Income taxes expense 1,186 932 254 27.3 % 2,863 2,058 805 39.1 % Net loss (3,513 ) (47,445 ) (43,932 ) (92.6 )% (70,869 ) (117,629 ) (46,760 ) (39.8 )% Adjusted net loss (1) (13,338 ) (29,832 ) (16,494 ) (55.3 )% (59,120 ) (74,603 ) (15,483 ) (20.8 )% Basic loss per share (0.10 ) (1.45 ) (1.35 ) (93.1 )% (2.06 ) (3.60 ) (1.54 ) (42.8 )% Diluted loss per share (0.10 ) (1.45 ) (1.35 ) (93.1 )% (2.06 ) (3.60 ) (1.54 ) (42.8 )% Adjusted diluted loss per share (1) (0.39 ) (0.91 ) (0.52 ) (57.1 )% (1.72 ) (2.28 ) (0.56 ) (24.6 )% Weighted average number of shares - Basic 34,391,117 32,666,902 n/a n/a 34,429,636 32,655,498 n/a n/a Weighted average number of shares - Diluted 34,391,117 32,666,902 n/a n/a 34,429,636 32,655,498 n/a n/a Gross margin (2) 25.8 % 16.0 % n/a 980 bp 21.4 % 17.3 % n/a 410 bp Adjusted gross margin (1) 25.1 % 19.8 % n/a 530 bp 23.4 % 20.0 % n/a 340 bp Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue (3) 11.0 % 10.1 % n/a 90 bp 11.1 % 10.4 % n/a 70 bp General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue (4) 8.6 % 10.5 % n/a (190) bp 10.2 % 11.6 % n/a (140) bp n.m. = not meaningful

n/a = not applicable

bp = basis point

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section“Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release. (2) Gross margin is defined as gross profit divided by revenue.

(3) Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as selling expenses divided by revenue.

(4) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as general and administrative expenses divided by revenue.





Dorel Juvenile Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Sep 30, Variation Sep 30, Sep 30, Variation 2026 2025 $ % 2026 2025 $ % Revenue 221,944 220,236 1,708 0.8 % 654,378 654,154 224 n.m. Cost of sales 159,287 159,114 173 0.1 % 475,314 470,916 4,398 0.9 % Gross profit 62,657 61,122 1,535 2.5 % 179,064 183,238 (4,174 ) (2.3 )% Adjusted gross profit (1) 62,752 61,122 1,630 2.7 % 179,159 183,238 (4,079 ) (2.2 )% Selling expenses 28,155 27,250 905 3.3 % 82,033 82,370 (337 ) (0.4 )% General and administrative expenses 18,275 22,698 (4,423 ) (19.5 )% 61,579 68,698 (7,119 ) (10.4 )% Research and development expenses 4,727 4,282 445 10.4 % 13,196 13,107 89 0.7 % Impairment (reversal) loss on trade accounts receivable (541 ) 329 (870 ) n.m. (167 ) 458 (625 ) n.m. Restructuring costs 696 1,700 (1,004 ) (59.1 )% 3,849 4,232 (383 ) (9.1 )% Operating profit 11,345 4,863 6,482 133.3 % 18,574 14,373 4,201 29.2 % Adjusted operating profit (1) 12,136 6,563 5,573 84.9 % 22,518 18,605 3,913 21.0 % Gross margin (2) 28.2 % 27.8 % n/a 40 bp 27.4 % 28.0 % n/a (60) bp Adjusted gross margin (1) 28.3 % 27.8 % n/a 50 bp 27.4 % 28.0 % n/a (60) bp Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue (3) 12.7 % 12.4 % n/a 30 bp 12.5 % 12.6 % n/a (10) bp General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue (4) 8.2 % 10.3 % n/a (210) bp 9.4 % 10.5 % n/a (110) bp n.m. = not meaningful

n/a = not applicable

bp = basis point

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section“Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release. (2) Gross margin is defined as gross profit divided by revenue.

(3) Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as selling expenses divided by revenue.

(4) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as general and administrative expenses divided by revenue.





Dorel Home Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Sep 30, Variation Sep 30, Sep 30, Variation 2026 2025 $ % 2026 2025 $ % Revenue 54,148 78,329 (24,181 ) (30.9 )% 139,049 257,258 (118,209 ) (45.9 )% Cost of sales 45,499 91,568 (46,069 ) (50.3 )% 148,626 282,935 (134,309 ) (47.5 )% Gross profit 8,649 (13,239 ) 21,888 n.m. (9,577 ) (25,677 ) 16,100 62.7 % Adjusted gross profit (1) 6,474 (2,107 ) 8,581 n.m. 6,188 (934 ) 7,122 n.m. Selling expenses 2,184 2,953 (769 ) (26.0 )% 6,068 11,994 (5,926 ) (49.4 )% General and administrative expenses 1,562 4,042 (2,480 ) (61.4 )% 7,846 18,298 (10,452 ) (57.1 )% Research and development expenses 576 687 (111 ) (16.2 )% 1,435 2,529 (1,094 ) (43.3 )% Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 483 393 90 22.9 % 546 291 255 87.6 % Restructuring (gains) costs (8,441 ) 4,304 (12,745 ) n.m. (7,960 ) 13,486 (21,446 ) n.m. Operating profit (loss) 12,285 (25,618 ) 37,903 n.m. (17,512 ) (72,275 ) (54,763 ) (75.8 )% Adjusted operating profit (loss) (1) 1,669 (10,182 ) 11,851 n.m. (9,707 ) (34,046 ) (24,339 ) (71.5 )% Gross margin (2) 16.0 % (16.9 )% n/a 3290 bp (6.9 )% (10.0 )% n/a 310 bp Adjusted gross margin (1) 12.0 % (2.7 )% n/a 1470 bp 4.5 % (0.4 )% n/a 490 bp Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue (3) 4.0 % 3.8 % n/a 20 bp 4.4 % 4.7 % n/a (30) bp General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue (4) 2.9 % 5.2 % n/a (230) bp 5.6 % 7.1 % n/a (150) bp n.m. = not meaningful

n/a = not applicable

bp = basis point

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section“Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release. (2) Gross margin is defined as gross profit divided by revenue.

(3) Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as selling expenses divided by revenue.

(4) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue is defined as general and administrative expenses divided by revenue.





Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Ratios and Measures

Dorel presents in this press release certain non-GAAP financial ratios and measures, as described below. These non-GAAP financial ratios and measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These non-GAAP financial ratios and measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure prepared in accordance with IFRS. Contained within this press release are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial ratios and measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Dorel believes that the non-GAAP financial ratios and measures used in this press release provide investors with additional information to analyze its results and to measure its financial performance by excluding the variation caused by certain items that Dorel believes do not reflect its core business performance and provides better comparability between the periods presented. Excluding these items does not imply they are necessarily non-recurring. The non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to assess Dorel's financial performance and to make operating and strategic decisions.

Adjustments to non-GAAP financial ratios and measures

As noted above, certain of our non-GAAP financial measures and ratios exclude the variation caused by certain adjustments that affect the comparability of Dorel's financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Adjustments which impact more than one non-GAAP financial ratio and measure are explained below.

Restructuring costs

Restructuring costs are comprised of costs directly related to significant exit activities, including the sale of manufacturing facilities, closure of businesses, reorganization, optimization, transformation, and consolidation to improve the competitive position of the Company in the marketplace and to reduce costs and bring efficiencies, and acquisition-related costs in connection with business acquisitions. Restructuring costs are included as an adjustment of adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share. Restructuring gains of US$9.8 million and costs of US$11.7 million were recorded for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively (2025 – costs of US$17.6 million and US$43.0 million). From this amount, restructuring gains of US$2.1 million and costs of US$15.9 million were recorded within cost of sales for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 (2025 – costs of US$11.1 million and US$24.7 million). Refer to the section“Restructuring (gains) costs” in the MD&A for more details.

Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin

Adjusted gross profit is calculated as gross profit excluding the impact of restructuring costs. Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP ratio and is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by revenue. Dorel uses adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin to measure its performance from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above. Dorel also uses adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin on a segment basis to measure its performance at the segment level. Dorel excludes this item because it affects the comparability of its financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Certain investors and analysts use the adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin to measure the business performance of the Company as a whole and at the segment level from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impact of the restructuring costs. Excluding this item does not imply it is necessarily non-recurring. These ratios and measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to a similar measure presented by other companies.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Gross profit 71,306 47,883 169,487 157,561 Adjustment for: Restructuring (gains) costs recorded within gross profit (2,080 ) 11,132 15,860 24,743 Adjusted gross profit 69,226 59,015 185,347 182,304 Adjusted gross margin (1) 25.1 % 19.8 % 23.4 % 20.0 % (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio and it is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by revenue.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Dorel Juvenile 2026 2025 2026 2025 Gross profit 62,657 61,122 179,064 183,238 Adjustment for: Restructuring costs recorded within gross profit 95 - 95 - Adjusted gross profit 62,752 61,122 179,159 183,238 Adjusted gross margin (1) 28.3 % 27.8 % 27.4 % 28.0 % (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio and it is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by revenue.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Dorel Home 2026 2025 2026 2025 Gross profit 8,649 (13,239 ) (9,577 ) (25,677 ) Adjustment for: Restructuring (gains) costs recorded within gross profit (2,175 ) 11,132 15,765 24,743 Adjusted gross profit 6,474 (2,107 ) 6,188 (934 ) Adjusted gross margin (1) 12.0 % (2.7 )% 4.5 % (0.4 )% (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio and it is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by revenue.







Adjusted operating profit (loss)

Adjusted operating profit (loss) is calculated as operating profit (loss) excluding the impact of restructuring costs. Adjusted operating profit (loss) also excludes impairment loss on goodwill. Management uses adjusted operating profit (loss) to measure its performance from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impact of the items described above. Dorel also uses adjusted operating profit (loss) on a segment basis to measure its performance at the segment level. Dorel excludes these items because they affect the comparability of its financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Certain investors and analysts use the adjusted operating profit (loss) to measure the business performance of the Company as a whole and at the segment level from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impact of the restructuring costs and impairment loss on goodwill. Excluding these items does not imply they are necessarily non-recurring. This measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to a similar measure presented by other companies.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating profit (loss) 19,708 (25,718 ) (10,807 ) (77,086 ) Adjustment for: Total restructuring (gains) costs (9,825 ) 17,613 11,749 43,026 Adjusted operating profit (loss) 9,883 (8,105 ) 942 (34,060 ) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Dorel Juvenile 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating profit 11,345 4,863 18,574 14,373 Adjustment for: Restructuring costs 791 1,700 3,944 4,232 Adjusted operating profit 12,136 6,563 22,518 18,605 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Dorel Home 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating profit (loss) 12,285 (25,618 ) (17,512 ) (72,275 ) Adjustment for: Restructuring (gains) costs (10,616 ) 15,436 7,805 38,229 Adjusted operating profit (loss) 1,669 (10,182 ) (9,707 ) (34,046 )





Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

Adjusted net income (loss) is calculated as net income (loss) excluding the impact of restructuring costs and impairment loss on goodwill, as well as income taxes expense (recovery) relating to the adjustments above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is a non-GAAP ratio and is calculated as adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share to measure its performance from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above. Dorel excludes these items because they affect the comparability of its financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Certain investors and analysts use the adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share to measure the business performance of the Company from one period to the next. Excluding these items does not imply they are necessarily non-recurring. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to a similar measure presented by other companies.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net loss (3,513 ) (47,445 ) (70,869 ) (117,629 ) Adjustment for: Total restructuring (gains) costs (9,825 ) 17,613 11,749 43,026 Adjusted net loss (13,338 ) (29,832 ) (59,120 ) (74,603 ) Basic loss per share (0.10 ) (1.45 ) (2.06 ) (3.60 ) Diluted loss per share (0.10 ) (1.45 ) (2.06 ) (3.60 ) Adjusted diluted loss per share (1) (0.39 ) (0.91 ) (1.72 ) (2.28 ) (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio and it is calculated as adjusted net income (loss) divided by weighted average number of diluted shares.



Organic revenue growth (decline) and adjusted organic revenue growth (decline)

Organic revenue growth (decline) is calculated as revenue growth (decline) compared to the previous period, excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates. Adjusted organic revenue growth (decline) is calculated as revenue growth (decline) compared to the previous period, excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates and the impact of the acquired businesses for the first year of operation and the sale of divisions. Management uses organic revenue growth (decline) and adjusted organic revenue growth (decline) to measure its performance from one period to the next, without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above. Dorel excludes these items because they affect the comparability of its financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Certain investors and analysts use organic revenue growth (decline) and adjusted organic revenue growth (decline) to measure the business performance of the Company as a whole and at the segment level from one period to the next. Excluding these items does not imply they are necessarily non-recurring. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to a similar measure presented by other companies.

Three Months Ended September 30, Consolidated Dorel Juvenile Dorel Home 2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

$ % $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Revenue of the period 276,092 298,565 221,944 220,236 54,148 78,329 Revenue of the comparative period (298,565 ) (354,220 ) (220,236 ) (222,098 ) (78,329 ) (132,122 ) Revenue (decline) growth (22,473 ) (7.5 ) (55,655 ) (15.7 ) 1,708 0.8 (1,862 ) (0.8 ) (24,181 ) (30.9 ) (53,793 ) (40.7 ) Impact of varying foreign exchange rates (1,116 ) (0.4 ) (5,404 ) (1.5 ) (1,279 ) (0.6 ) (4,751 ) (2.2 ) 163 0.2 (653 ) (0.5 ) Organic revenue (decline) growth (1) (23,589 ) (7.9 ) (61,059 ) (17.2 ) 429 0.2 (6,613 ) (3.0 ) (24,018 ) (30.7 ) (54,446 ) (41.2 ) (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section“Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release. Nine Months Ended September 30, Consolidated Dorel Juvenile Dorel Home 2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

$ % $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Revenue of the period 793,427 911,412 654,378 654,154 139,049 257,258 Revenue of the comparative period (911,412 ) (1,053,369 ) (654,154 ) (651,222 ) (257,258 ) (402,147 ) Revenue (decline) growth (117,985 ) (12.9 ) (141,957 ) (13.5 ) 224 - 2,932 0.5 (118,209 ) (45.9 ) (144,889 ) (36.0 ) Impact of varying foreign exchange rates (21,119 ) (2.4 ) (2,774 ) (0.2 ) (20,332 ) (3.1 ) (2,140 ) (0.4 ) (787 ) (0.4 ) (634 ) (0.2 ) Organic revenue (decline) growth (1) (139,104 ) (15.3 ) (144,731 ) (13.7 ) (20,108 ) (3.1 ) 792 0.1 (118,996 ) (46.3 ) (145,523 ) (36.2 ) (1) This is a non-GAAP financial ratio or measure with no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the section“Definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial ratios and measures” in this press release.



