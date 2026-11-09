Blackrock® Canada Announces A Special Distribution For The Ishares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange)

Symbol: XRB

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“ BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“ BlackRock”) (NYSE: BLK), today announced that the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB) (the“ iShares ETF”) expects to make a special distribution to unitholders in December 2026.

The iShares ETF seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the FTSE Canada Real Return Bond Index, net of expenses. In November 2022, the Government of Canada announced that it would cease issuance of real return bonds immediately, with all existing real return bonds to remain outstanding until maturity. Accordingly, the proceeds received by the iShares ETF on the maturity of those real return bonds cannot be reinvested in newly issued Government of Canada real return bonds. The special distribution is being made as a result of real return bonds held by the iShares ETF maturing in December 2026.

BlackRock Canada currently expects that the special distribution will represent approximately 14% of the portfolio of the iShares ETF, but this value will vary in relation to the Consumer Price Index (“ CPI”) and CPI changes. The precise amount of the special distribution per unit will be announced in a separate press release by BlackRock Canada on or about November 18, 2026.

The special distribution will be paid in cash. It will not be paid as a reinvested distribution in additional units of the iShares ETF. Unitholders of record of the iShares ETF at the close of business on December 1, 2026 will receive the special distribution, payable in cash on December 4, 2026.

Information on the tax characterization of the special cash distribution will be posted to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in accordance with standard industry practice.

For more information about the iShares ETFs, please visit .

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit .

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty-five years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,800 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$6.4 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:

Sydney Punchard

Email: ...

The iShares ETF is not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the“ LSE Group”). The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of the use of the iShares ETF or the underlying data.“FTSE®” is a trademark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license.