Deadline Alert: Fuelcell Energy, Inc. Investors Have Until November 10, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought FuelCell Energy, Inc. securities between June 24, 2026 and September 1, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in FuelCell Energy, Inc. ("FuelCell" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FCEL ) have until November 10, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired FuelCell Energy, Inc. securities between June 24, 2026 and September 1, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The FuelCell Energy, Inc. case, Nguyen v. FuelCell Energy, Inc. et al., was filed on September 11, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (Case No. 26-cv-07953).

Investors who suffered losses on FuelCell Energy, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the FuelCell Energy, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the November 10, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for FuelCell Energy, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: November 10, 2026

Class period: June 24, 2026 to September 1, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: September 11, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York



What happened?

On September 2, 2026, FuelCell reported its fiscal third-quarter results. The Company reported, among other things, that revenue fell 29% year over year to $33 million, primarily due to lower product sales caused by fewer module deliveries to customers in South Korea. FuelCell further reported it saw a gross loss from product revenues for the quarter reflecting that product costs and manufacturing overhead currently exceeded the contractual pricing established under the Fit Energy agreement. FuelCell recognized approximately $17 million in charges related to the initial 30 MW phase of that agreement.

On this news, FuelCell shares fell $2.68 or 15.69% to close at $14.40 on September 2, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the FuelCell Energy, Inc. complaint allege?

The FuelCell Energy, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about FuelCell Energy, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's manufacturing capacity was inadequate to generate the production rate required under the CEPA; (2) as a result, the Company's annualized production rate for deliveries under the CEPA with Fit Energy was slower than expected; (3) as a result, the Company was incurring higher product costs and manufacturing overhead expenses; (4) as a result of the slower production rate, the Company was reasonably likely to incur charges in connection with the CEPA; (5) the foregoing was a known trend affecting the Company's profitability; and (6) as a result, defendants' positive statements about FuelCell Energy, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired FuelCell Energy, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than November 10, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against FuelCell Energy, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that the Company's manufacturing capacity was inadequate to generate the production rate required under the CEPA. The November 10, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help FuelCell Energy, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the FuelCell Energy, Inc. class action must move the Court by November 10, 2026. To learn more, visit the FuelCell Energy, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the FuelCell Energy, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the FuelCell Energy, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired FuelCell Energy, Inc. securities between June 24, 2026 and September 1, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the FuelCell Energy, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the FuelCell Energy, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the FuelCell Energy, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by November 10, 2026.

What if I miss the FuelCell Energy, Inc. deadline? After November 10, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but FuelCell Energy, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the FuelCell Energy, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents FuelCell Energy, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the FuelCell Energy, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the FuelCell Energy, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



FuelCell Energy, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Nguyen v. FuelCell Energy, Inc. et al., U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

press release

FuelCell Energy, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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