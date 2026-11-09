Tricoast Advanced Technology Studios Launches Global AI Feature Film Production Company Targeting 35 Features Per Year

The Future of Modern Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TriCoast Advanced Technology Studios, Inc. (“TriCoast ATS” or the“Company”) today announced that its management team will attend the American Film Market 2026 (“AFM 2026”), taking place November 10–15, 2026 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, following the recent launch of the Company's global AI-driven feature film production studio. TriCoast ATS leverages generative AI, transparent workflows and an integrated global distribution network to move from concept to finished film, generally in a matter of weeks once fully optimized, at an average production cost of $500,000, a fraction of the cost of traditional film production. The Company's output will be commercialized globally through TriCoast Worldwide, its affiliated international distribution arm, which currently distributes over 7,000 films to more than 9,000 buyers internationally and to millions of consumers streaming directly on all major platforms.TriCoast ATS was formed by a team of veteran film industry and capital markets executives in response to a clear industry reality: the traditional Hollywood studio system is no longer economically sustainable. Decades of rising studio overhead and inflated domestic budgets have accelerated the decline of a largely unchanged model, creating space for more agile, technology-driven and highly experienced competitors.“The traditional Hollywood studio system is under significant pressure, and TriCoast ATS was built to capitalize on that disruption by combining advanced technology with experienced creative, production and distribution teams,” stated Co-CEO Marcy Levitas Hamilton.“Having just launched the studio, we are excited to bring our next-generation studio model to AFM 2026. There is no better place to introduce TriCoast ATS to the global community of filmmakers, buyers and financiers who will help shape our first slate.”Strathford Hamilton, President, stated,“Every feature produced by TriCoast Advanced Technology Studios is a hybrid AI production developed within the framework of 'HITL,' or Human-in-the-Loop, where human writers, directors, performers and supervisors actively guide, refine and approve all AI-generated creative outputs to ensure authorship, artistic integrity and copyright eligibility. We look forward to sitting down with directors and writers at AFM 2026 who want to bring their stories to the screen with that level of creative control, at a speed and cost the old system cannot match.”Co-CEO A.J. Cervantes, Jr. added:“We are creating a powerful AI-driven global studio that reflects the current and future state of the industry rather than its dinosauric past. By combining next-generation financial architecture with AI production tools and disciplined, transparent financial management, we are establishing a framework that can support a potential output of an unprecedented 35+ films per year once fully operational.”TriCoast ATS combines AI-enabled production efficiency with a powerful global distribution engine, creating a vertically integrated model intended to deliver accelerated cash flow, durable long-tail revenue and library value. Without significant capital expenditure for technology development, the Company can produce a commercial feature film in a matter of weeks for budgets ranging from $100,000 to $1 million, as little as 5% to 10% of the traditional $5 million to $15 million budget, and in a fraction of the traditional 12-to-18-month timeline. While human talent remains essential, modern AI production technology dramatically accelerates speed-to-market.While mergers and strikes have disrupted production and driven some of it out of the country, TriCoast ATS plans not only to bring production back in a cost-effective way but also to put the entertainment industry back in the hands of independent filmmakers, who for too long have been unable to bring their own ideas to life. TriCoast ATS will make those ideas producible.The management team of TriCoast ATS will be available throughout AFM 2026 to meet with interested parties, including potential directors, writers and financiers, regarding the Company's upcoming slate of feature films, which it expects to finalize and announce, along with its technology partners and global production hubs, in the coming weeks. The TriCoast ATS management team will be at the Fairmont Century Plaza, Suite 524, which is available to badge holders of the AFM 2026 event only. Interested parties can schedule a time to meet with management by contacting... or 1‐844‐TriCoast.About TriCoast Advanced Technology StudiosTriCoast Advanced Technology Studios is a global film studio integrating generative AI, advanced production systems and leveraging affiliated worldwide distribution capabilities. With operations in Los Angeles, London and Cannes, TriCoast ATS is structured to deliver high-volume, cost-efficient feature films supported by institutional governance and private capital. For more information, please visit: tricoaststudios. Please see the Company's corporate video here: tricoaststudios/intro.About Trilogy Capital Group, LLCTrilogy Capital Group, LLC is a private equity and financial services group principally engaged in the development of a series of emerging growth private-to-public companies. Trilogy acquires or develops domestic and international companies pursuant to a Buy & Build or consolidation business model. Trilogy Capital Group and its predecessor company, Trilogy Capital Partners, have been engaged in private equity, merchant banking and strategic advisory services since 2002. The company's principals and advisers are highly experienced, with decades of legal, finance, accounting, corporate governance and M&A expertise. For more information, please visit: trilogy-capital.About TriCoast Worldwide and TriCoast EntertainmentTriCoast Worldwide is a vertically integrated entertainment company with proprietary production and post-production facilities in addition to film financing and sales expertise. TriCoast Worldwide develops, acquires and produces a broad spectrum of content from television, web to feature films. The company distributes its products in North America on theatrical and streaming platforms through TriCoast Entertainment. TriCoast Worldwide is a longstanding member of the IFTA trade organization and has represented major multi-territory theatrical features on a global basis. TriCoast Worldwide maintains an active database of over 9,000 buyers worldwide, millions of consumers and streams directly to all major platforms. TriCoast Worldwide key executives attend all major film markets including Cannes, Berlinale, TIFF, AFM, Hong Kong and the Mip/Mipcom TV markets. TriCoast Worldwide and TriCoast Entertainment and its affiliates have been engaged in the global film distribution business for more than 40 years. For more information, please visit: tricoastentertainment.Not an Offer or SolicitationThis announcement is provided solely for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities or interests in any investment vehicle sponsored by TriCoast Advanced Technology Studios or its affiliates. Any offering of securities will be made only in accordance with applicable securities laws and through definitive offering documents provided to qualified investors.Forward-Looking StatementsThis release may include forward-looking statements regarding future operations, strategic initiatives, or anticipated developments. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. TriCoast Advanced Technology Studios undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.No Performance RepresentationsNothing herein should be interpreted as a prediction or guarantee of future performance. Past performance of any strategy, team, or affiliated entity is not indicative of future results.Regulatory StatusTriCoast Advanced Technology Studios or its affiliates are not registered as an investment adviser or broker-dealer unless otherwise stated. Any investment programs are intended exclusively for qualified investors and are not available to the general public.TriCoast Advanced Technology Studios, Inc....1-844-TriCoastMedia ContactSean Reilly...561-363-7330

Darren Minton

TriCoast Advanced Technology Studios

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TriCoast Advanced Technology Studios Launches Global AI Feature Film Production Company Targeting 35 Features Per Year News Provided By TriCoast Advanced Technology Studios November 09, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry, Technology



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