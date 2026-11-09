Tony Robbins And Dean Graziosi Announce AI Advantage LIVE And Open Pre-Orders For New Book, The AI Advantage

AI Advantage Book + AI Advantage LIVE Virtual Event w/ Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi

The new book from Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi follows ordinary people using AI to build extraordinary lives, and AI Advantage LIVE on December 12 shows how.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi have opened pre-orders for their new book, The AI Advantage: How Ordinary People Are Using AI to Build Extraordinary Lives, publishing December 15, 2026 from Hay House.-- Pre-Order Information Can Be Found Here --Alongside the pre-order launch, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi announced AI Advantage LIVE, a free one-day virtual event taking place Saturday, December 12, 2026.-- Registration Information Can Be Found Here --The AI Advantage is built around real people rather than technical instruction. The book follows business owners, parents, professionals, and people well into their second act who used AI to get time back, grow their income, and build lives they once thought were out of reach.Most of them had no technical background when they started, and many described feeling behind before they began.Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi have worked together for more than a decade, teaching millions of people around the world how to grow their businesses and their lives. Over the past few years, the two have focused much of that work on AI, through programs that have reached 100,000+ students and live events that have drawn over 1,000,000 registrants.A Book and an Event Built on the Same IdeaAI Advantage LIVE is designed as a companion experience to the book. Where The AI Advantage shows what ordinary people have already done, AI Advantage LIVE is where attendees will see what AI built around their own life, goals, and business (or the business they want to start) actually looks like."Every story in this book started with someone who felt like AI wasn't for them," said Dean Graziosi. "Tony and I wanted to show people what's actually possible, and then on December 12 at AI Advantage LIVE, we want to help them take that first step themselves. Reading about someone else's results is inspiring. Seeing what it looks like for your own life is a different feeling entirely."The AI Advantage LIVE LineupTony Robbins and Dean Graziosi will host AI Advantage LIVE alongside Igor Pogany, the AI educator behind one of the most-watched AI channels on YouTube, and Molly Mahoney, the entrepreneur and founder of The Prepared Performer who built a multimillion-dollar business starting on her own. The event will also feature Sabrina Ramonov and a special appearance from John Maxwell.The event runs approximately five hours and streams live online, so attendees can take part from anywhere in the world.Meet Your AuthorsAbout Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world's leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Tony Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers, and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, investor and co-founder of Mastermind and AI Advantage alongside Tony Robbins. For more than four decades Dean Graziosi has helped entrepreneurs in more than 150 countries turn their knowledge and experience into thriving businesses through his books, live events, online programs and community. He has founded, invested in or helped build more than 15 companies, and the frameworks and launches he has developed have generated more than $2 billion in sales.

Kari Keating

AI Advantage

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi Announce AI Advantage LIVE and Open Pre-Orders for New Book, The AI Advantage News Provided By mastermind November 09, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.