Machu Picchu Reduces Carbon Footprint By Over 8% And Reaffirms Global Leadership In Climate Action

Officials and partners at the Machu Picchu viewpoint during the 4th Carbon Neutral Certification Ceremony, November 5, 2026.

Fourth carbon neutral certification from Green Initiative highlights a public-private model for sustainable tourism

- Daniel Diniz Nepomuceno, Director, UN TourismLIMA, PERU, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Machu Picchu has earned its fourth carbon neutral destination certification from Green Initiative, reaffirming its position as a global benchmark for sustainable tourism and climate action. The recognition reflects an environmental management model that combines emissions reduction, waste recovery and ecosystem conservation.Since 2025, the destination has reduced its carbon footprint per tourist by more than 8%, through circular economy solutions and better waste management. Initiatives include compactors that recycle PET plastic and cardboard, a biodiesel plant that converts used oil into fuel, and a pyrolysis system that turns organic waste into biochar.“The experience of Machu Picchu shows how collaboration among public institutions, private companies and specialized organizations can turn climate commitments into concrete action,” said Daniel Diniz Nepomuceno, Director of Investments and Public-Private Partnerships at UN Tourism.“In line with the principles of the Glasgow Declaration, this cooperation model helps advance toward more sustainable and resilient destinations, promoting the conservation of natural and cultural heritage and generating good practices that can inspire other destinations.”“Machu Picchu is a living laboratory of climate action best practices, and its experience is being scaled up worldwide. When Machu Picchu moves forward, Peru's tourism moves forward,” said Maritza Montero, President of CANATUR."Achieving a fourth certification shows that sustainability is not built with isolated actions, but with long-term commitments. Machu Picchu is an example of how innovation, circular economy and joint work can transform a tourist destination and become a benchmark for other places in the world", said Jorge López-Dóriga, Global Director of Communications and Sustainability of Grupo AJE."The experience of Machu Picchu shows that conserving natural and cultural heritage requires a joint and sustained effort. This certification reflects the commitment of different organizations to promote tourism that creates opportunities for communities and helps protect our environment", stated José Koechlin, president and founder of Inkaterra.Elvis La Torre, mayor of Machu Picchu, highlighted the commitment of local management. "This fourth certification is the result of coordinated work between authorities, companies and our community. From the Municipality we will continue promoting actions that allow us to reduce our environmental footprint and guarantee responsible tourism development for future generations", he said.Finally, Diego Carrillo Tudela, Commercial Director of Tetra Pak Peru, added: "No circular economy model works without the active participation of people. That is why one of Machu Picchu's main achievements has been strengthening the culture of waste segregation and recovery, showing that every properly separated material can become a resource and generate environmental value. At Tetra Pak we are proud to contribute to initiatives that turn waste management into an opportunity to advance toward more sustainable tourism".Ecological restoration plays a central role in the strategy. In 2024, these activities captured more than 5,000 tons of CO2 equivalent, and 6,596 native trees have been planted to recover local ecosystems and support biodiversity in the Historic Sanctuary.The initiative is led by the Municipal District of Machu Picchu, Inkaterra, Grupo AJE and Bosques Amazónicos (BAM). Strategic allies include Tetra Pak, PROMPERÚ, SERNANP, CANATUR, InkaRail, LATAM, WorldXchange, Continental Travel, Turismo Circular Perú, which is financed by AECID, and PeruRail.The certification was presented on November 5 during Climate Action Day and the 4th Carbon Neutral Certification Ceremony of Machu Picchu. Representatives from UN Tourism, UNCTAD, PROMPERÚ, MINCETUR, CANATUR, public institutions and private companies attended.The model is now expanding. A carbon neutral tourism corridor connecting Cusco, Machu Picchu and Choquequirao is being promoted, and the initiative is being scaled globally alongside Christ the Redeemer in Brazil, Angkor Wat in Cambodia, Petra in Jordan and Tikal in Guatemala.About Green InitiativeGreen Initiative is an international climate advisory and certification organization that supports public and private organizations and tourist destinations in integrating climate action into their growth strategies. It measures environmental impact and aligns with the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).About Machu PicchuMachu Picchu is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In 2021 it became the first UNESCO World Heritage Site to earn Green Initiative's carbon neutral certification, and it renewed that certification in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Yves Hemelryck

Green Initiative

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

Facebook

Other

Machu Picchu Carbon Neutral Certification: 2019–2024 Results and Fourth Certification (2026)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Machu Picchu Reduces Carbon Footprint by Over 8% and Reaffirms Global Leadership in Climate Action News Provided By Green Initiative November 09, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.