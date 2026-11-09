Breckenridge Dentist Reserves Weekends For Ski-Season Dental Emergencies

Dr. Ali Lindauer, DDS, owner of Breckenridge Family Dental in Breckenridge, Colorado.

Under new owner Dr. Ali Lindauer, Breckenridge Family Dental reserves Friday through Sunday for dental emergencies for Summit County locals and visitors.

- Dr. Ali Lindauer, Owner, Breckenridge Family DentalBRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A chipped tooth on the slopes or a lost crown halfway through a ski trip should not ruin a vacation. As winter visitors return to Summit County, Breckenridge Family Dental is reminding locals and visitors that the practice reserves Friday, Saturday and Sunday for dental emergencies, with one number to call: (970) 453-4585.The practice, located in a historic building at 108 N Ridge St near downtown Breckenridge, is now led by owner Dr. Ali Lindauer, DDS, who took over in January 2026."Many of the people we see are here for a ski weekend or a family trip, and a dental emergency is the last thing they planned for," said Dr. Lindauer. "We want them to know there is a dentist in Breckenridge who will answer, tell them what to do on the way in, and take care of them."How weekend and after-hours emergencies workRegular appointments run Monday to Thursday, 8:20 am to 5:00 pm. Friday through Sunday are set aside for urgent problems such as severe toothaches, broken or knocked-out teeth, lost fillings and crowns, and swelling or infection. After hours, calls to the office go to an Emergency Voicemail Box. The team gets a push alert the moment a message is left and calls the patient back.About half of the practice's patients do not live in Summit County full time, so visitors are welcome, and the team does its best to see them the same day when an appointment is open. Out-of-state insurance is not a barrier: Breckenridge Family Dental is a non-contracted provider, so where a plan is based does not matter. The practice works with most major dental insurances and submits the claim for the patient.What to do if a tooth is knocked outTime matters with a knocked-out adult tooth. Dr. Lindauer's team recommends seeing a dentist as soon as possible, ideally within 30 minutes:- Pick the tooth up by the crown, the white part, and do not touch the root.- If it is dirty, rinse it gently with water for a few seconds. Do not scrub it.- If possible, put it back in the socket and bite gently on a clean cloth to hold it.- If not, keep it in a small container of milk and bring it in.- Do not put a knocked-out baby tooth back in. Call the office instead.For a possible broken jaw, bleeding that will not stop, or facial swelling with fever or trouble breathing or swallowing, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.A new owner, the same trusted officeDr. Lindauer took over from Dr. Tom Rowe, who led Breckenridge Family Dental for years. When Dr. Rowe decided to relocate out of state, he chose Dr. Lindauer to carry the practice forward. She had been his business partner and was also his own dentist. The office, the phone number and the standard of care stay the same."Our goal is simple: world-class dentistry in the mountains," said Dr. Lindauer. "That means the quality people would expect in a major city, with the warmth and attention of a small town."Dr. Lindauer completed an advanced residency at Denver Health Medical Center focused on surgery, trauma care and complex full-mouth cases, and is a graduate of the Spear Education Institute. She practices alongside Dr. Darcy Rehn, DDS, who grew up in Summit County and received the Dr. Solomon Averbach Humanitarian Award at the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine.More than emergenciesBeyond urgent care, the practice offers family and children's dentistry, dental implants, full-mouth rehabilitation, cosmetic dentistry, porcelain veneers, Invisalign and Botox. Anxious patients can choose nitrous oxide, oral sedation, or IV sedation provided by a visiting CRNA or anesthesiologist. Crowns are made in the practice's own in-house lab, and CBCT 3D imaging is used to plan implants. The practice was voted Best Dentist in the Best of Summit 2026 awards and has more than 500 Google reviews.Breckenridge Family Dental is accepting new patients from Breckenridge, Frisco, Silverthorne, Dillon, Keystone, Blue River, Alma and Fairplay. Patients can call or text (970) 453-4585 or visit breckenridgedentist.About Breckenridge Family DentalBreckenridge Family Dental is a family, cosmetic and restorative dental practice at 108 N Ridge St, Breckenridge, Colorado 80424, owned by Dr. Ali Lindauer, DDS. The practice serves Summit County residents, second-home owners and visitors with general, cosmetic, implant and sedation dentistry, an in-house dental lab, and emergency dental care, with Friday through Sunday reserved for emergencies. It is accepting new patients. Call or text (970) 453-4585 or visit .

Dr. Ali Lindauer

Breckenridge Family Dental

+1 970-453-4585

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Breckenridge Dentist Reserves Weekends for Ski-Season Dental Emergencies News Provided By Beyaoshy, LLC November 09, 2026, 22:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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