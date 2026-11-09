SKYX Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call And Corporate Update To Be Held Thursday, November 12, 2026, At 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Provide Corporate Update and Discuss Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MIAMI, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the“Company” or“SKYX”), an award-winning, highly disruptive advanced smart home and AI platform technology company with over 120 U.S. and global pending and issued patents and a portfolio of 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings advanced, safe and smart as the new standard, today announced that it will host its third quarter 2026 earnings conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Management will provide a corporate update and discuss the Company's third quarter 2026 financial results and recent business developments.

Participating Management

SKYX participating management members will include:



Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman

Lenny Sokolow, CEO

Steve Schmidt, SKYX President

Derek Richardson, CEO of Deako, SKYX's Home and Builder Division Marc Boisseau, CFO



Conference Call and Webcast Details

Event: SKYX Platforms Corp. Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In:



U.S./Canada (Toll-Free): 1-877-407-0792 International: 1-201-689-8263

Webcast:

Call meTM:

Participants may use the dial-in numbers above and be assisted by an operator or use the Call meTM link for instant telephone access. The Call meTM link will become active 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Please connect at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Telephone Replay

A telephone replay is expected to be available approximately three hours after the conference call and will remain available through Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Replay Dial-In:



U.S./Canada (Toll-Free): 1-844-512-2921 International: 1-412-317-6671

Access ID: 13763842

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) is an advanced smart home, artificial intelligence (AI), and plug-and-play technology platform company with a mission to make homes and buildings safe, advanced, and smart as the new standard. Following its merger with Deako, Inc., SKYX combines complementary technologies designed to simplify the installation, integration, and upgrading of smart home and building systems across residential, commercial, builder, and hospitality markets.

The combined company offers a broad portfolio of plug-and-play platform technologies and products spanning ceiling and wall electrical infrastructure, intelligent lighting and switches, smart home and AI-enabled solutions, and other connected home and building applications. By bringing together SKYX's ceiling-based technologies and Deako's established wall-switch platform, the company enables a more comprehensive approach to smart homes and buildings, reducing the complexity associated with traditional wired installations while enhancing convenience, safety, and functionality.

SKYX has a combined portfolio of more than 120 issued and pending U.S. and international patents and patent applications relating to smart home and building platforms, AI, and plug-and-play technologies. Including its wholly owned subsidiary, Deako, SKYX supplies plug-and-play smart lighting technologies to more than 60 U.S. homebuilders and builders. The merger expands SKYX's opportunities across the homebuilder, professional, commercial, and hospitality markets, while creating potential for future recurring revenue through product upgrades and interchangeability, AI-enabled services, monitoring, subscriptions, and licensing.

In addition to its technology platforms, SKYX owns a portfolio of 60 lighting and home décor websites serving retail and commercial customers. Through its combined technologies and product portfolio, SKYX is focused on advancing the adoption of smart, connected, and safer environments in homes and buildings across the United States and internationally.

For more information, please visit and .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“could,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“evaluate,”“forecast,”“guidance,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“might,”“objective,”“ongoing,”“outlook,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“probable,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target”“view,”“will,” or“would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company's ability to achieve positive cash flows; the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company's ability to capture market share; the Company's estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company's ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company's actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company's business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

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Ronald A. Both

Encore Investor Relations

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