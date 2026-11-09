Zomee Makes Moms A Priority This Holiday With Weeks Of Savings Including Biggest Deals Of The Year On Black Friday And Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday: FREE Wearable Breast Pump with Cyber MOMday BOGO

In 2025, Zomee introduced Cyber MOMday to put moms at the center of a traditionally retail-driven holiday, celebrating the women who give so much of themselves every day. This year, the mom-founded maternity and baby-care brand is bringing the celebration back with its biggest deal EVER with a special buy-one-get-one offer on its Mother's NatureTM breast pumps.

Moms no longer have to choose between a tabletop or a wearable pump, now they can have the best of both worlds with Zomee's BOGO offer. From November 29–December 4, shoppers who buy Zomee's newest pump, the Zomee Mother's NatureTM H1 Breast Pump, will receive a Zomee Mother's NatureTM W1 Warming Wearable Breast Pump (a $195 value) for FREE when they purchase the two pumps together through a special product bundle that will be featured on Amazon.

The Mother's NatureTM H1 offers the convenience of a dedicated tabletop pumping experience, while the W1 lets moms enjoy greater freedom and flexibility with its wearable design and warming technology. Whether settling into a pumping routine at home or keeping up with a busy day out, moms can choose the pump that works best for the moment.

More Years of Coverage, More Confidence for Moms

There's even more reason to feel confident about treating someone or yourself to a Zomee pump. The company recently introduced its new industry-leading warranty protection on all of its tabletop and wearable hospital-grade breast pumps, offering support that exceeds the standard warranty periods of most leading brands. Pumps purchased after October 22, 2026 include three years of warranty coverage on the Zomee Z2, Zomee Fit and Mother's NatureTM W1 Warming Wearable, and four years on its new Mother's NatureTM H1.

Many brands require eligible defective products to undergo repairs, which can leave moms without their pump for long periods of time. Zomee wants to ensure that, should moms encounter an issue with their Zomee pump, they will not have to wait for a repaired device. Instead, Zomee will provide full pump replacement** to help ensure moms have the best possible pumping experience.

Join the growing Zomee community and follow along for updates, resources, and support on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube and the Zomee Blog. To learn more about Zomee, visit . To shop the full range of products, please visit our Amazon storefront.

* The Cyber MOMday BOGO offer is valid November 29–December 4, 2026, on qualifying Mother's NatureTM H1 + W1 Pump Bundles only. The offer does not apply to H1 or W1 pumps purchased separately and excludes H1 Shabbat Mode Bundles that include Hands-Free Collection Cups or a 2-in-1 Pumping Bra.

**Enhanced warranty coverage applies to eligible pumps purchased on or after October 22, 2026. The warranty covers the pump motor against qualifying manufacturer defects in materials or workmanship: three years for the Z2, Fit and Mother's NatureTM W1, and four years for the Mother's NatureTM H1. Proof of purchase is required. Additional documentation or video may be requested. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. Visit Zomee's warranty support pag for complete details.

About Zomee

Zomee is a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms to support every stage of the nursing journey. Recently named one of the most trusted brands by parents in 2026 by USA TODAY, and recipient of a Mom's Choice award, Zomee continues to earn the confidence of families nationwide through its commitment to innovation, accessibility, and care. Zomee was founded in Pompano Beach, Fla., by a mom of six, Dina Shanowitz, with a mission to empower and uplift moms at every step of their parenting journey. The woman-owned and family-run company has a strong commitment to providing comfort, cutting-edge technology, and affordable access with its high-quality, hospital-grade breast pumps and select essentials that make motherhood easier and more comfortable. From its Mother's Nature line to its signature Zomee Z2 and Zomee Fit breast pumps to a full range of practical accessories, Zomee's product lineup is crafted to fit seamlessly into the lifestyles of busy moms. The brand is proud to offer an industry-leading warranty program on its products, which are also covered by most insurance plans, ensuring that every mother, regardless of income or background, has access to tools that support her breastfeeding goals. Through its free online resources, The Mom LineTM and Zomee Mom MomentsTM, Zomee offers expert support, personal and educational content, and a vibrant, supportive network.

Contact:

Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

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