Idtraders Expands Globally And Registers International Distributed Trading Ltd In The United Kingdom

LONDON, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social trading platform IDTraders has registered International Distributed Trading Ltd in England and Wales to support its expansion into new regions, and is recruiting regional partners and country directors.

IDTraders, a social trading platform, has registered International Distributed Trading Ltd in England and Wales (company number 17528088) as part of its global expansion. The company now operates the platform at idtraders.com and serves as the base for its growth into new regions. Account registration is open to traders internationally, and the company is building local teams and partner networks in each region it enters.

“Registering in the United Kingdom gives IDTraders a clear base for its next stage of growth. We are building teams in each region we enter, led by people who know their own markets and speak their members' language,” said a spokesperson for IDTraders.

Platform Operations and Features

Social trading allows a person to follow another trader and have that trader's positions copied into their own account. On IDTraders, experienced traders known as master traders make their trading available to be copied. Each master trader's profile shows a track record calculated from closed trades, including returns, drawdown, length of trading history and number of followers.

Members choose an amount to allocate to a master trader, and each trade is copied in proportion to that amount. Funds remain in each member's own wallet, and master traders do not have access to them. Members can follow copied trades as they happen and end a copy at any time.

Risk limits set by members

Each copy carries limits chosen by the member. An auto-stop closes the copy if its equity falls by a percentage the member sets, and daily and total loss limits are also available. A stop-out system checks every open position every fifteen seconds.

Fees and settlement

Profit from copied trades is shared at settlement between the member, the master trader, the introducing network and the platform. Each master trader settles daily, weekly or monthly. No fee is charged on trades that close at a loss, and there are no deposit fees.

Regional hiring

IDTraders is recruiting people from each region it enters, including regional partners and country directors who will lead the company's work in their own markets, build local partner networks and support members in their own languages. Open roles are listed on the careers page.

Partner network

IDTraders runs an introducing broker (IB) program, through which partners refer new members to the platform. The program has more than 450 approved partners, and the company is adding partners in South Asia and other regions. Applications are open on the partner page (become-a-partner ). Member support is offered in English, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu and Tagalog.

Live sessions

The company is planning to host twelve live webinar sessions each month in multiple languages, covering how social trading works and how to use the platform.

Platform features

The platform covers major and minor currency pairs, gold and silver, cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum, and US stock indices. Deposits and withdrawals are made in USDT on the BEP-20 and TRC-20 networks. Members also have live prices, an economic calendar and an in-portal guide called Kiro. With Investor View, a member can share a read-only link to their account, choosing what it shows and how long it stays valid. The platform is available on the web and through the IDT Social app for Android.

Account security

Each account is identity-verified before its first withdrawal, and a live face check is requested for certain withdrawals, such as those to a new wallet address or from a new device.

About IDTraders

IDTraders is a social trading platform on which members copy the trades of master traders into their own wallets. It is operated by International Distributed Trading Ltd, a private limited company registered in England and Wales (company number 17528088), with its registered office at 128 City Road, London EC1V 2NX, United Kingdom. More information is available at idtraders.com.

Contact

Ms

Liana Matule

IDTraders

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at