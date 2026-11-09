Digbi Health Reports 18.4% Weight Loss With Tirzepatide, Challenges One-Size-Fits-All GLP-1 Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Real-world results from 3,181 members across 10 employers, to be presented at Obesity Week® 2026, beat every published cohort on the same drug with standard care. The difference: precision biology and AI that personalize nutrition and lifestyle treatment to each member's genetics, gut microbiome and glucose response, and keep them engaged throughout therapy.





MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digbi Health, the precision biology telehealth company, today reported mean weight loss of 18.4% at 12 months among members taking tirzepatide (Zepbound®) alongside its Precision BiologyTM Lifestyle Care. Published cohorts of patients on the same medication with standard lifestyle advice reported mean weight losses of 12.4% to 16.5% over comparable periods. The analysis spans 3,181 members across 10 self-insured employers and will be presented at Obesity Week® 2026, The Obesity Society's annual meeting, November 14 to 17 in Washington, DC. The findings raise a broader question for employers and health plans: what care should accompany every GLP-1 prescription? Digbi builds that care around each individual's biology. Precision Biology Lifestyle Care evaluates a member's genetics, gut microbiome, blood biomarkers, and continuous glucose data to determine how food, exercise, and GLP-1 medication act on that person. Digbi predicts the member's likely response to the medication and risk of adverse effects, personalizes a nutrition and lifestyle plan accordingly, and delivers it through its AI-orchestrated telehealth platform, providing outreach, engagement, lifestyle guidance, and tracking throughout the course of therapy. The results reported today come from members who received this care. A breakthrough medication deserves care built around the individual Digbi compared its 12-month tirzepatide outcomes with three large, published U.S. cohorts on the same medication. In each, patients received the drug with standard lifestyle advice.

Cohort Patients Mean weight loss at ~12 months Digbi Precision BiologyTM Lifestyle Care (ObesityWeek 2026) 3,181 members −18.4% SHAPE study, persistent on therapy (Advances in Therapy, 2025) 3,122 −16.5% Truveta, all starters (Rodriguez et al., JAMA Internal Medicine, 2024) 9,193 −15.3% Cleveland Clinic, all starters (Gasoyan et al., Obesity, 2025) 1,772 −12.4%

Bringing precision biology to the next meal

The analysis also found that meal quality, personalized to an individual's biology, corresponded with medication response. Members photograph their meals in the Digbi app, and the ASRA, Digbi's AI, rates each one against that member's three Gs: their genetics, their gut microbiome and their glucose response. The same plate therefore earns a different score for different members, because the question is not whether the food is healthy in general but whether it is right for that person's biology. Each meal receives a Nutrient Density score (ND Score) from 0 to 14, and the member sees it within seconds of logging, with guidance on what to change in the meal or next.

ND Score and weight loss

Higher meal-quality scored using ND Score were associated with greater weight loss among members on GLP-1 therapy:



The pattern: Each one-point increase in a member's score was associated with an additional 2 percentage points of weight loss over 3 to 12 months. An example: A 250 lb. member who raised their meal quality by four points lost 20 lbs. more than a member whose score remained unchanged.

The full comparator table and methodology are presented on the poster.

Raising the ambition for GLP-1 benefits

GLP-1 coverage is at a turning point. A growing number of employers are dropping the benefit or shifting more of its cost to employees, and the medication's return depends on whether members reach an effective dose, stay on therapy, and keep the weight off. Digbi believes these results show that the care surrounding the prescription decides that return. For plan sponsors that keep the benefit, pairing the medication with care built on each member's genetics, gut microbiome, and glucose response raises the health outcome per dollar spent. For sponsors who shift the cost to employees, covering that care is how they ensure their employees' own dollars delivers better value.

"A breakthrough medication deserves breakthrough care built around the individual,” said Ranjan Sinha, Founder and CEO of Digbi Health.“People arrive at obesity through different biological and lifestyle pathways. Yet too often, they receive the same lifestyle advice. Build lifestyle care on a person's genetics, gut microbiome, and glucose response so dollars, whether the employer's or the employee's, go further. Our ambition is to make Precision Biology a standard part of GLP-1 care, creating a healthier population at a lower cost.”

- Ranjan Sinha, Founder and CEO, Digbi Health

About the presentation

The Company will present the poster, authored by Pedroso, Saravanan, Kumbhare, Singaravel, Sharma, Almonacid and Sinha of Digbi Health (IRB #18053), at ObesityWeek® 2026, The Obesity Society's 44th annual meeting, to be held November 14 to 17, 2026, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in the Washington, DC area. The full poster and supporting data will be available at newsroom.digbihealth.ai.

About Digbi Health

Digbi Health is the precision biology care company unifying metabolic and inflammatory care - including obesity, cardiometabolic, gastrointestinal, and inflammatory disorders. These illnesses share a root cause: a mismatch between an individual's biology and the one-size-fits-all lifestyle guidance they've been given.

Digbi combines the gut microbiome, genetics, advanced blood biomarkers, and continuous digital health data to build a unique biological profile for each individual and identify what is driving their disease. AI then personalizes lifestyle treatment and, when needed, clinical treatment, delivered through the first precision-biology AI-orchestrated national telehealth platform.

Through Digbi Labs, we invest in our vision of making chronic illness optional and advancing health span - partnering with leading universities, pharmaceutical companies, and scientific and clinical laboratories, running distributed human trials and publishing peer-reviewed research on genetics, the gut microbiome, and the use of AI to deliver care that is safe, cost-effective, and accessible.

Digbi's healthcare cost reduction is documented in multiple peer-reviewed actuarial claims studies. Digbi is accessible to 30 million individuals through more than 300 employers and health plans.

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Precision Biology is a trademark of Digbi Health. Zepbound® is a registered trademark of Eli Lilly and Company. Tirzepatide is the active ingredient in Zepbound®; Digbi Health does not manufacture, sell or endorse it, and this release is not affiliated with or sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company. Obesity Week is a registered trademark of The Obesity Society. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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