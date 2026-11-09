Digbi Health Reports 18.4% Weight Loss With Tirzepatide, Challenges One-Size-Fits-All GLP-1 Care
|Cohort
|Patients
|Mean weight loss at ~12 months
|Digbi Precision BiologyTM Lifestyle Care (ObesityWeek 2026)
|3,181 members
|−18.4%
|SHAPE study, persistent on therapy (Advances in Therapy, 2025)
|3,122
|−16.5%
|Truveta, all starters (Rodriguez et al., JAMA Internal Medicine, 2024)
|9,193
|−15.3%
|Cleveland Clinic, all starters (Gasoyan et al., Obesity, 2025)
|1,772
|−12.4%
Bringing precision biology to the next meal
The analysis also found that meal quality, personalized to an individual's biology, corresponded with medication response. Members photograph their meals in the Digbi app, and the ASRA, Digbi's AI, rates each one against that member's three Gs: their genetics, their gut microbiome and their glucose response. The same plate therefore earns a different score for different members, because the question is not whether the food is healthy in general but whether it is right for that person's biology. Each meal receives a Nutrient Density score (ND Score) from 0 to 14, and the member sees it within seconds of logging, with guidance on what to change in the meal or next.
ND Score and weight loss
Higher meal-quality scored using ND Score were associated with greater weight loss among members on GLP-1 therapy:
- The pattern: Each one-point increase in a member's score was associated with an additional 2 percentage points of weight loss over 3 to 12 months. An example: A 250 lb. member who raised their meal quality by four points lost 20 lbs. more than a member whose score remained unchanged.
The full comparator table and methodology are presented on the poster.
Raising the ambition for GLP-1 benefits
GLP-1 coverage is at a turning point. A growing number of employers are dropping the benefit or shifting more of its cost to employees, and the medication's return depends on whether members reach an effective dose, stay on therapy, and keep the weight off. Digbi believes these results show that the care surrounding the prescription decides that return. For plan sponsors that keep the benefit, pairing the medication with care built on each member's genetics, gut microbiome, and glucose response raises the health outcome per dollar spent. For sponsors who shift the cost to employees, covering that care is how they ensure their employees' own dollars delivers better value.
"A breakthrough medication deserves breakthrough care built around the individual,” said Ranjan Sinha, Founder and CEO of Digbi Health.“People arrive at obesity through different biological and lifestyle pathways. Yet too often, they receive the same lifestyle advice. Build lifestyle care on a person's genetics, gut microbiome, and glucose response so dollars, whether the employer's or the employee's, go further. Our ambition is to make Precision Biology a standard part of GLP-1 care, creating a healthier population at a lower cost.”
- Ranjan Sinha, Founder and CEO, Digbi Health
About the presentation
The Company will present the poster, authored by Pedroso, Saravanan, Kumbhare, Singaravel, Sharma, Almonacid and Sinha of Digbi Health (IRB #18053), at ObesityWeek® 2026, The Obesity Society's 44th annual meeting, to be held November 14 to 17, 2026, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in the Washington, DC area. The full poster and supporting data will be available at newsroom.digbihealth.ai.
About Digbi Health
Digbi Health is the precision biology care company unifying metabolic and inflammatory care - including obesity, cardiometabolic, gastrointestinal, and inflammatory disorders. These illnesses share a root cause: a mismatch between an individual's biology and the one-size-fits-all lifestyle guidance they've been given.
Digbi combines the gut microbiome, genetics, advanced blood biomarkers, and continuous digital health data to build a unique biological profile for each individual and identify what is driving their disease. AI then personalizes lifestyle treatment and, when needed, clinical treatment, delivered through the first precision-biology AI-orchestrated national telehealth platform.
Through Digbi Labs, we invest in our vision of making chronic illness optional and advancing health span - partnering with leading universities, pharmaceutical companies, and scientific and clinical laboratories, running distributed human trials and publishing peer-reviewed research on genetics, the gut microbiome, and the use of AI to deliver care that is safe, cost-effective, and accessible.
Digbi's healthcare cost reduction is documented in multiple peer-reviewed actuarial claims studies. Digbi is accessible to 30 million individuals through more than 300 employers and health plans.
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Precision Biology is a trademark of Digbi Health. Zepbound® is a registered trademark of Eli Lilly and Company. Tirzepatide is the active ingredient in Zepbound®; Digbi Health does not manufacture, sell or endorse it, and this release is not affiliated with or sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company. Obesity Week is a registered trademark of The Obesity Society. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
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