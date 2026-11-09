Consolidated Water Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Retail
|Bulk
|Services
|Manufacturing
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|8,211,690
|$
|10,138,396
|$
|9,760,608
|$
|2,811,843
|$
|-
|$
|30,922,537
|Cost of revenue
|4,027,544
|6,759,416
|8,439,025
|1,878,489
|-
|21,104,474
|Gross profit
|4,184,146
|3,378,980
|1,321,583
|933,354
|-
|9,818,063
|General and administrative expenses
|996,481
|460,820
|1,579,402
|524,577
|4,068,376
|7,629,656
|Loss on asset dispositions, net
|(1,928
|)
|-
|-
|(100,057
|)
|-
|(101,985
|)
|Income (loss) from operations
|3,185,737
|2,918,160
|(257,819
|)
|308,720
|(4,068,376
|)
|2,086,422
|Interest income
|40,114
|16,714
|218,435
|1
|200,268
|475,532
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|(255
|)
|-
|(7,849
|)
|(8,104
|)
|Income from affiliate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|81,232
|81,232
|Other
|24,257
|3,369
|300
|60
|(178
|)
|27,808
|Other income, net
|64,371
|20,083
|218,480
|61
|273,473
|576,468
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|3,250,108
|2,938,243
|(39,339
|)
|308,781
|(3,794,903
|)
|2,662,890
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|61,534
|65,731
|-
|127,265
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|3,250,108
|2,938,243
|(100,873
|)
|243,050
|(3,794,903
|)
|2,535,625
|Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|151,728
|-
|-
|-
|151,728
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|3,250,108
|$
|2,786,515
|$
|(100,873
|)
|$
|243,050
|$
|(3,794,903
|)
|2,383,897
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|(61,627
|)
|Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|2,322,270
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Retail
|Bulk
|Services
|Manufacturing
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|7,770,344
|$
|8,394,614
|$
|14,289,315
|$
|4,664,433
|$
|-
|$
|35,118,706
|Cost of revenue
|3,447,262
|5,484,613
|10,444,894
|2,796,028
|-
|22,172,797
|Gross profit
|4,323,082
|2,910,001
|3,844,421
|1,868,405
|-
|12,945,909
|General and administrative expenses
|952,102
|267,292
|1,955,186
|459,038
|3,585,104
|7,218,722
|Gain on asset dispositions, net
|6,600
|-
|22,495
|5,000
|-
|34,095
|Income (loss) from operations
|3,377,580
|2,642,709
|1,911,730
|1,414,367
|(3,585,104
|)
|5,761,282
|Interest income
|45,787
|190,772
|175,407
|1
|225,565
|637,532
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|(901
|)
|-
|-
|(901
|)
|Income (loss) from affiliates
|-
|-
|-
|(935
|)
|81,249
|80,314
|Other
|19,797
|3,651
|70,998
|90
|(254
|)
|94,282
|Other income (loss), net
|65,584
|194,423
|245,504
|(844
|)
|306,560
|811,227
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|3,443,164
|2,837,132
|2,157,234
|1,413,523
|(3,278,544
|)
|6,572,509
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|492,401
|334,608
|-
|827,009
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|3,443,164
|2,837,132
|1,664,833
|1,078,915
|(3,278,544
|)
|5,745,500
|Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|175,936
|-
|-
|-
|175,936
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|3,443,164
|$
|2,661,196
|$
|1,664,833
|$
|1,078,915
|$
|(3,278,544
|)
|5,569,564
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|(37,220
|)
|Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|5,532,344
First Nine Months Segment Results
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Retail
|Bulk
|Services
|Manufacturing
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|25,449,695
|$
|28,817,225
|$
|32,597,525
|$
|6,902,154
|$
|-
|$
|93,766,599
|Cost of revenue
|11,475,671
|19,217,646
|26,552,727
|4,823,090
|-
|62,069,134
|Gross profit
|13,974,024
|9,599,579
|6,044,798
|2,079,064
|-
|31,697,465
|General and administrative expenses
|2,798,587
|1,205,190
|4,839,719
|1,529,557
|11,918,693
|22,291,746
|Gain (loss) on asset dispositions, net
|(54,093
|)
|-
|19,279
|(100,057
|)
|-
|(134,871
|)
|Income (loss) from operations
|11,121,344
|8,394,389
|1,224,358
|449,450
|(11,918,693
|)
|9,270,848
|Interest income
|115,166
|379,033
|703,489
|2
|570,655
|1,768,345
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|(3,228
|)
|-
|(8,091
|)
|(11,319
|)
|Income (loss) from affiliates
|-
|-
|-
|(9,062
|)
|203,324
|194,262
|Other
|67,318
|19,614
|685
|7,618
|150
|95,385
|Other income (loss), net
|182,484
|398,647
|700,946
|(1,442
|)
|766,038
|2,046,673
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|11,303,828
|8,793,036
|1,925,304
|448,008
|(11,152,655
|)
|11,317,521
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|542,043
|55,668
|-
|597,711
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|11,303,828
|8,793,036
|1,383,261
|392,340
|(11,152,655
|)
|10,719,810
|Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|478,122
|-
|-
|-
|478,122
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|11,303,828
|$
|8,314,914
|$
|1,383,261
|$
|392,340
|$
|(11,152,655
|)
|10,241,688
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|(210,243
|)
|Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|10,031,445
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Retail
|Bulk
|Services
|Manufacturing
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|25,819,712
|$
|25,081,146
|$
|35,815,785
|$
|15,708,527
|$
|-
|$
|102,425,170
|Cost of revenue
|10,929,083
|16,807,609
|26,563,654
|10,040,643
|-
|64,340,989
|Gross profit
|14,890,629
|8,273,537
|9,252,131
|5,667,884
|-
|38,084,181
|General and administrative expenses
|2,726,531
|1,008,123
|6,143,566
|1,653,668
|10,991,031
|22,522,919
|Gain on asset dispositions, net
|37,416
|-
|52,131
|5,000
|-
|94,547
|Income (loss) from operations
|12,201,514
|7,265,414
|3,160,696
|4,019,216
|(10,991,031
|)
|15,655,809
|Interest income
|123,702
|622,345
|580,061
|3
|685,003
|2,011,114
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|(3,614
|)
|-
|-
|(3,614
|)
|Income (loss) from affiliates
|-
|-
|-
|(35,198
|)
|198,265
|163,067
|Other
|55,500
|25,526
|69,038
|254
|(585
|)
|149,733
|Other income (loss), net
|179,202
|647,871
|645,485
|(34,941
|)
|882,683
|2,320,300
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|12,380,716
|7,913,285
|3,806,181
|3,984,275
|(10,108,348
|)
|17,976,109
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|870,688
|962,245
|-
|1,832,933
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|12,380,716
|7,913,285
|2,935,493
|3,022,030
|(10,108,348
|)
|16,143,176
|Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|470,741
|-
|-
|-
|470,741
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|12,380,716
|$
|7,442,544
|$
|2,935,493
|$
|3,022,030
|$
|(10,108,348
|)
|15,672,435
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|(252,857
|)
|Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|15,419,578
The following table presents the company's revenue disaggregated by revenue source.
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Retail revenue
|$
|8,211,690
|$
|7,770,344
|$
|25,449,695
|$
|25,819,712
|Bulk revenue
|10,138,396
|8,394,614
|28,817,225
|25,081,146
|Services revenue
|9,760,608
|14,289,315
|32,597,525
|35,815,785
|Manufacturing revenue
|2,811,843
|4,664,433
|6,902,154
|15,708,527
|Total revenue
|$
|30,922,537
|$
|35,118,706
|$
|93,766,599
|$
|102,425,170
Services revenue consists of the following:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Construction revenue
|$
|3,483,375
|$
|6,360,333
|$
|10,922,555
|$
|11,404,500
|Operations and maintenance revenue
|6,100,605
|7,715,000
|21,033,065
|23,695,704
|Design and consulting revenue
|176,628
|213,982
|641,905
|715,581
|Total services revenue
|$
|9,760,608
|$
|14,289,315
|$
|32,597,525
|$
|35,815,785
Conference Call
Consolidated Water management will host a conference call tomorrow to discuss these results, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709
Participant web phone: click here
Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting with the call, please contact Encore at 1-949-432-7450.
A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 17, 2026, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at .
Toll-free replay number: 1-855-669-9658
International replay number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 5866966
About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States.
The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.
For more information, visit cwco.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated construction schedule and completion of the Kalaeloa desalination facility; the effect of permitting delays on that schedule; the company's and the Honolulu Board of Water Supply's efforts to mitigate those delays; the company's ability to perform its design, build, operate and maintain obligations with respect to the Kalaeloa facility, including the anticipated 20-year operating term and any exercise of the related extension options; the company's ability to design, fabricate and deliver the Florida purchase orders on the anticipated schedule, including by November 2027; expected 2026 and 2027 manufacturing revenue; the outcome of pending bids and anticipated future bid opportunities; the anticipated schedule for, and the company's performance under, the City of Pismo Beach design-build agreement; and the expected effects of the new Cayman Water retail license on the company's retail revenue and operating income. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments and clients of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the timing and outcome of permitting and other regulatory approvals affecting the Kalaeloa facility; (iv) the company's ability to procure equipment and perform its contractual obligations on the anticipated timeline and budget, including with respect to the Kalaeloa facility, the Pismo Beach design-build agreement and the Florida purchase orders; (v) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in The Bahamas; (vi) future rate determinations by the Utility Regulation and Competition Office and Cayman Water's compliance with the terms of its retail license; (vii) cost overruns and liquidated damages under fixed-price contracts; and (viii) various other risks such as economic, operational, and industry-specific risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, please refer to the“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and“Risk Factors” sections of the company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company's Secretary at the company's executive offices or at the“Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company's website at ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
Email Contact
Investor & Media Contact:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
Encore Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7450
Email Contact
| CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|129,150,692
|$
|123,788,390
|Accounts receivable, net
|32,249,730
|32,768,537
|Inventory
|5,943,853
|3,736,845
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|6,591,268
|5,927,675
|Contract assets
|2,434,620
|3,290,815
|Current assets of discontinued operations
|139,315
|124,630
|Total current assets
|176,509,478
|169,636,892
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|58,663,871
|55,151,758
|Construction in progress
|4,300,489
|6,695,656
|Inventory, noncurrent
|5,751,769
|5,563,142
|Investment in affiliates
|1,191,736
|1,186,849
|Goodwill
|12,861,404
|12,861,404
|Intangible assets, net
|1,884,276
|2,101,555
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,562,762
|2,930,441
|Other assets
|1,032,998
|1,437,648
|Total assets
|$
|264,758,783
|$
|257,565,345
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|$
|10,340,948
|$
|9,620,880
|Accrued compensation
|3,490,382
|3,039,142
|Dividends payable
|2,289,216
|2,285,317
|Current maturities of operating leases
|781,019
|661,047
|Current portion of long-term debt
|-
|47,549
|Contract liabilities
|14,211,398
|11,528,634
|Deferred revenue
|62,937
|248,719
|Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|277,497
|271,159
|Total current liabilities
|31,453,397
|27,702,447
|Long-term debt, noncurrent
|-
|25,954
|Deferred tax liabilities
|568,397
|707,444
|Noncurrent operating leases
|1,805,606
|2,297,161
|Other liabilities
|78,000
|153,000
|Total liabilities
|33,905,400
|30,886,006
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity
|Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity
|Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 35,580 and 39,507 shares, respectively
|21,348
|23,704
|Common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 49,800,000 and 24,800,000 shares, respectively; issued and outstanding 16,015,573 and 15,945,233 shares, respectively
|9,609,344
|9,567,140
|Additional paid-in capital
|96,495,857
|95,310,630
|Retained earnings
|120,041,877
|116,749,048
|Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity
|226,168,426
|221,650,522
|Non-controlling interests
|4,684,957
|5,028,817
|Total equity
|230,853,383
|226,679,339
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|264,758,783
|$
|257,565,345
| CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|30,922,537
|$
|35,118,706
|$
|93,766,599
|$
|102,425,170
|Cost of revenue
|21,104,474
|22,172,797
|62,069,134
|64,340,989
|Gross profit
|9,818,063
|12,945,909
|31,697,465
|38,084,181
|General and administrative expenses
|7,629,656
|7,218,722
|22,291,746
|22,522,919
|Gain (loss) on asset dispositions, net
|(101,985
|)
|34,095
|(134,871
|)
|94,547
|Income from operations
|2,086,422
|5,761,282
|9,270,848
|15,655,809
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|475,532
|637,532
|1,768,345
|2,011,114
|Interest expense
|(8,104
|)
|(901
|)
|(11,319
|)
|(3,614
|)
|Equity in the earnings of affiliates
|81,232
|80,314
|194,262
|163,067
|Other
|27,808
|94,282
|95,385
|149,733
|Other income, net
|576,468
|811,227
|2,046,673
|2,320,300
|Income before income taxes
|2,662,890
|6,572,509
|11,317,521
|17,976,109
|Provision for income taxes
|127,265
|827,009
|597,711
|1,832,933
|Net income from continuing operations
|2,535,625
|5,745,500
|10,719,810
|16,143,176
|Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests
|151,728
|175,936
|478,122
|470,741
|Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|2,383,897
|5,569,564
|10,241,688
|15,672,435
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|(61,627
|)
|(37,220
|)
|(210,243
|)
|(252,857
|)
|Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|2,322,270
|$
|5,532,344
|$
|10,031,445
|$
|15,419,578
|Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.98
|Discontinued operations
|(0.00
|)
|(0.00
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.97
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.97
|Discontinued operations
|(0.00
|)
|(0.00
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.96
|Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.39
|Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:
|Basic earnings per share
|16,010,729
|15,924,851
|16,003,706
|15,919,167
|Diluted earnings per share
|16,115,520
|16,054,557
|16,110,340
|16,047,312
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