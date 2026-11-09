INVE Technologies And Trackonomy Announce Strategic Partnership To Power Next-Generation Enterprise Software With Physical AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVE Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) (the“Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive strategic partnership agreement with Trackonomy Systems, Inc. (“Trackonomy”). The agreement formalizes the commercial framework established between the companies to deploy Trackonomy's physical AI platform across enterprise software businesses acquired by INVE Technologies.

Under the agreement, INVE Technologies anticipates incorporating Trackonomy's physical AI infrastructure and Sentient platform into its acquired software products. This integration will create a structured data layer using verified real-world operational inputs, enabling the Company's acquired SaaS businesses to launch premium physical AI offerings designed to expand contract values and improve operating margins.

The agreement establishes commercial terms governing preferential pricing, software licensing, and revenue sharing across jointly offered solutions. INVE Technologies will serve as a preferred reseller of Trackonomy's physical AI solutions, including sensors, smart Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) labels, RFID hardware, and its Sentient platform. In turn, Trackonomy will provide the underlying infrastructure, install hardware at customer sites, and assist in porting software applications onto its platform, accelerating Trackonomy's distribution into established SaaS customer accounts across regulated industries.

“This strategic partnership aligns our physical AI strategy directly with Trackonomy's technology,” said James Greenwell, Interim CEO of INVE Technologies.“Working together, we can pursue new enterprise software opportunities that deliver the verifiable ground-truth data increasingly required by customers and regulators.”

“Through this strategic partnership with INVE Technologies, we believe Trackonomy will further enhance its position as a global provider of vertically integrated physical AI solutions across multiple industries,” added Dr. Erik Volkerink, Co-Founder and CEO of Trackonomy.

INVE Technologies' acquisition strategy focuses on established software platforms in highly regulated markets, including healthcare, pharmaceutical logistics, food safety, environmental monitoring, and worker safety (EHS). Acquired SaaS companies are expected to retain their customer relationships and brand identities while INVE Technologies centralizes corporate overhead, finance, and legal administration.

In addition, INVE Technologies holds a preferred equity position in Trackonomy, and both companies maintain reciprocal non-voting board observer seats that are currently held by INVE Technologies Chairman James E. Ousley and Trackonomy CEO Dr. Erik Volkerink.

About INVE Technologies

INVE Technologies is a publicly traded operating company focused on acquiring and operating enterprise-enabled intelligent software businesses serving highly regulated industries. Its strategy is to combine established enterprise SaaS platforms with Physical AI capabilities to support automated, continuous, and verifiable operational data. For additional information, visit invetechnologies.com.

About Trackonomy

Trackonomy is a San Jose, California-based Physical AI company and the only one spanning the full stack through three independent businesses: InPlay (chips for manufacturers and IoT companies), Identiv (smart labels for IoT companies and end customers), and Sentient (end-to-end solutions for end customers). Trackonomy pioneered the smart label category nearly a decade ago and leads it today, holding the industry's broadest patent portfolio and orchestrating over 20 million shipments daily across logistics, aviation, healthcare, defense, and retail. A World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer with over 500 employees, three factories, and five R&D centers on three continents, Trackonomy has raised over $250 million from investors including 8VC, Kleiner Perkins, Koch Disruptive Technologies, and In-Q-Tel. Learn more at Trackonomy.ai.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those involving future events and future results that are based on current expectations as well as the current beliefs and assumptions of management and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "plan," "will," "intend," "expect," and similar references to the future. Any statement that is not a historical fact, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the strategic partnership with Trackonomy; our strategy, opportunities, focus and goals; and our beliefs regarding our business model, acquisition strategy and ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, on a timely basis or at all, is a forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the our ability to successfully acquire and integrate software companies; our ability to achieve the intended benefits of the strategic partnership agreement; the ability of the strategic partnership, related software or reseller opportunities or future value-creating opportunities to achieve anticipated benefits; our ability to execute our business strategy and the success thereof; risks related to the growth of the markets we intend to enter; our ability to remain listed on Nasdaq; and the other factors discussed in our periodic reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as amended, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter ended June 30, 2026, and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



INVE Technologies Investor Relations Contact:

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Trackonomy Media Contact:

Zachary Reichard

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