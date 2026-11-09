MDB Capital Holdings To Host Third Quarter 2026 Update Call On Tuesday, November 17, 2026 At 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Addison, TX, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“MDB”), a public venture platform focused on launching category-defining, disruptive technology companies, will host a Zoom webinar on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to provide an operational update for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and subsequent developments. A press release detailing the updates will be issued prior to the call.

Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB will lead the call and may be joined by other members of the management team to review recent developments and ongoing initiatives as well as host a question-and-answer period.

Investors can pre-register now for the Zoom webinar

The live webinar can also be accessed on the day of the event through MDB's investor relations website at .

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

Founded in 1997, MDB Capital focuses on launching "Big Ideas" through a unique approach to public venture capital. The firm emphasizes community-driven financings of early-stage leaders in significant business and technology categories via early public offerings, primarily on NASDAQ, as well as post-IPO offerings for qualifying companies. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries operate under the MDB Capital brand, including Public Ventures, LLC (d/b/a MDB Capital), a venture-focused broker-dealer that operates the MDB Direct trading platform, and PatentVest, Inc., an intellectual property law firm. MDB Capital, a d/b/a of Public Ventures, LLC, is a registered broker-dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

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