Phil Liberatore, CPA And IRS Expert, Says AI Can Do Taxes-But Here's What It Still Gets Wrong

As more Americans turn to artificial intelligence for financial advice, the veteran CPA explains why trusting AI with taxes can lead to costly mistakes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Artificial intelligence is making tax information easier to access, but getting a quick answer is not the same as getting the right one. As taxpayers increasingly turn to AI tools for help navigating deductions, credits, and filing requirements, CPA Phil Liberatore warns that relying on technology without verifying its guidance can create costly problems.

“AI can be a helpful tool, but taxes are too important to leave to an answer that may not account for your complete financial picture,” says Liberatore.“A missed deduction, a misunderstood tax rule, or an incorrect assumption about your circumstances can make a real difference in what you owe.”

AI tools can explain tax terminology, organize financial information, and help taxpayers prepare questions before filing. The challenge comes when general information is applied to an individual's finances. Filing status, dependents, business income, retirement distributions, and state-specific requirements can all affect a return. If an AI tool overlooks a detail or misinterprets a rule, its answer may sound convincing while leading the taxpayer in the wrong direction.

“AI tools may be able to answer basic tax questions, but things get more complicated when applying tax laws to an individual's financial situation. Personalized tax questions require an understanding of the full picture, and AI can miss important details or provide inconsistent answers,” says Liberatore.“Taxpayers should verify AI-generated guidance with a qualified tax professional before making decisions that could affect their finances.”

The risks extend beyond filing a tax return. AI-generated guidance may overlook eligible deductions or credits, rely on outdated tax rules, or fail to account for circumstances that affect an individual's obligations. Tax planning decisions involving retirement, investments, and business operations can also have consequences that extend well beyond the current filing year.

Privacy is another concern. Taxpayers should exercise caution before entering sensitive information, including Social Security numbers, bank details, or complete tax documents, into AI platforms without understanding how that information may be stored or used.

“Use AI to get familiar with a topic and figure out what questions to ask,” Liberatore says.“But before you act on its advice, make sure the information is accurate and applies to your situation. Convenience is valuable, but accuracy matters more.”

About Phil Liberatore

Phil Liberatore, CPA, is the founder of Your IRS Problem Solvers and a tax professional with more than 40 years of experience helping individuals and businesses resolve complex tax issues. He has assisted thousands of clients with IRS disputes, tax liabilities, and negotiations, drawing on his extensive experience and personalized approach to tax resolution. Known for his commitment to client service and his ability to navigate challenging tax matters, Liberatore is a recognized voice in the tax industry who has appeared on radio programs and in local and national publications. He is also the author of *God, Money and You*, reflecting his interest in helping people improve their financial well-being. Through Your IRS Problem Solvers, he continues to help taxpayers pursue solutions to their tax challenges and regain financial peace of mind.

To learn more, visit: StopIRSpain

Phil Liberatore is available for interviews.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

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Phil Liberatore, CPA and IRS Expert, Says AI Can Do Taxes-But Here's What It Still Gets Wrong News Provided By Boundless Media November 09, 2026, 21:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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