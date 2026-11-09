Hannele Niemi, Author, Calls For New Approaches To Teaching Learning, And Assessments As AI Reshapes Education

Hannele Niemi says AI must become a partner in learning, not a substitute for human thinking

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Not long ago, schools were warning students against using artificial intelligence. Today, educators are grappling with how to incorporate it into the classroom. As AI changes how students access information, approach problems, and develop new skills, the classroom of tomorrow will look very different from the classroom of yesterday. Professor Hannele Niemi says the challenge goes beyond introducing new technology; it requires transforming how students learn and teachers teach so artificial intelligence strengthens rather than replaces human intelligence.

“Artificial intelligence should not be treated as an answer machine or a shortcut around academic work. Instead, we must embrace a transformative approach to teaching and learning in which AI becomes a co-learner and thinking partner, helping students explore ideas, challenge assumptions, and develop a deeper understanding of what they learn.”

Professor Hannele Niemi claims,“Previously, education often placed emphasis on the final outcome. With AI, we need to focus much more on the learning process. We must help learners develop the reasoning, reflection, and critical-thinking skills needed to understand the subjects they are studying.”

During her recent presentation in China, Transformative Pedagogy in the Era of AI, Professor Niemi outlined practical ways educators can respond to these challenges. She emphasized that education must prioritize two essential capabilities: critical thinking and the ability to direct one's own learning. Rather than using AI as a source of quick answers, students should be encouraged to engage with the technology by exploring different perspectives, questioning assumptions, developing hypotheses, and evaluating possible solutions. She also highlighted AI's potential to transform assessment by providing immediate feedback, identifying learning difficulties, and offering personalized, step-by-step guidance to help students strengthen their skills and take greater ownership of their education.

The transition presents significant implications for education systems worldwide. While AI tools are increasingly finding their way into classrooms, access to technology, reliable internet, digital resources, and properly trained educators remains uneven. The AI revolution presents both an opportunity to expand educational access and a risk of widening existing inequalities.

Niemi's perspective also connects with the themes explored in Towards Industrial Revolution and Sustainable Growth in Africa: Learning Ecosystems of the Future, a 2026 book co-edited by Niemi and fellow international education scholars. The publication examines the role of learning ecosystems in preparing individuals and communities for the changing conditions in work and life.

“As countries look to education to drive economic development and prepare people for an increasingly technology-driven global economy, we must ensure that the benefits of artificial intelligence are accessible to all. In Africa, where many education systems face challenges involving infrastructure, resources, and access, integrating AI must go hand in hand with building more equitable learning environments. Technology alone cannot close the educational divide. Students and teachers need the skills, support, and opportunities to use it effectively.”

Ultimately, Niemi's message is that preparing students for an AI-driven world requires more than teaching them to use new technology. It means equipping them to think independently, learn continuously, and take responsibility for their own development while ensuring that teachers have the tools and support to guide them. The goal is not simply to adapt education to artificial intelligence, but to transform learning so that technology serves human potential.

Find open access copies or purchase hard copies of Towards Industrial Revolution and Sustainable Growth in Africa: Learning Ecosystems of the Future, please click here:

About Hannele Niemi

Hannele Niemi is an internationally recognized education researcher, professor, and academic leader whose work focuses on education, learning, teacher development, and educational transformation. She is a former Vice Rector for Academic Affairs at the University of Helsinki and has held leadership roles in international education initiatives. Her research and publications explore how education systems can respond to changing social, technological, and global demands.

Niemi was recently featured in The Enterprise World as“The Most Accomplished Woman in Education to Watch – 2026." Click here to read:

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Hannele Niemi is available for interviews.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

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Hannele Niemi, Author, Calls for new Approaches to Teaching Learning, and Assessments as AI Reshapes Education News Provided By Boundless Media November 09, 2026, 21:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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