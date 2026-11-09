Hot Springs Awning Marks 120 Years And A New Chapter In Cabot, Arkansas

A Hot Springs Awning crew installs exterior shades on a lakefront outdoor living space in Central Arkansas.

A historic photograph of the Arlington Hotel in Hot Springs, showing fabric awnings across its windows and street-level entrances.

Shade systems are integrated into the beams of a covered outdoor living pavilion, installed by Hot Springs Awning's own crew.

A custom striped fabric window awning built in-house for a Central Arkansas home.

Metal standing-seam awnings and a suspended entry canopy on a commercial storefront.

Hot Springs Awning marks 120 years of Arkansas craftsmanship and 20 years of family ownership, now serving Central Arkansas from Hot Springs and Cabot

- Danny McAnly, Hot Springs AwningCABOT, AR, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hot Springs Awning, a custom awning, patio cover and canvas company that has served Arkansas since 1906, is marking 120 years in business in 2026. The anniversary arrives alongside two other milestones for the company: 20 years under its current family ownership, which took over the business in February 2006, and a second showroom in Cabot that brings the company's design consultations, material samples and in-house fabrication to homeowners and businesses across the northern half of Central Arkansas.Hot Springs Awning designs, fabricates and installs custom awnings and patio covers, aluminum covers, carports, retractable awnings, motorized shades, screen enclosures, walkway covers, boat dock shades and marine canvas for residential and commercial customers. The company operates two showrooms: its original location at 2380 Airport Rd in Hot Springs National Park and a Cabot showroom at 107 Plaza Blvd. Each location serves customers within about 50 miles.Few local businesses in Arkansas reach the century mark, and fewer still continue doing the same kind of work they were founded to do. For Hot Springs Awning, that work has remained centered on cutting, sewing, welding and installing shade and shelter built to fit a specific home, storefront or boat.“Reaching 120 years is a responsibility as much as a celebration,” said Danny McAnly of Hot Springs Awning.“People in Hot Springs have trusted this name for generations. Our job is to keep earning that trust one custom job at a time, and to bring the same standard to the families and businesses we now serve from Cabot.”A Hot Springs Business Since 1906Hot Springs Awning traces its history in Hot Springs to 1906. The current owners took over the business in February 2006, and the company describes itself today as family-owned and operated by the McAnly family.When the current ownership assumed responsibility for the business, it also took on the task of keeping a long-standing Hot Springs name in good standing. Over the two decades since, the company has continued building awnings, covers and canvas for homes, businesses and boats throughout Central Arkansas while maintaining the practice that defines its work: every product is made for the customer who ordered it.The company does not sell a catalog of standard sizes or pre-built products. Each awning, patio cover, Bimini top and canvas project is measured, designed and built for one customer and one purpose. Customers review their options with the company's team, make their selections, and the finished product is fabricated to match those specifications.“We have never been a business that pulls something off a shelf,” McAnly said.“Every frame and every piece of canvas starts with a measurement at the customer's home or business. That takes more time, and it is the reason the work lasts.”What In-House Fabrication Means for CustomersHot Springs Awning fabricates its products in its own shop. The company's fabricators, welders and seamstresses build frames, covers and canvas components in-house rather than ordering finished products from an outside manufacturer.Installation is handled the same way. Every installer who puts up a Hot Springs Awning product is a company employee, and the company does not subcontract installation work. For customers, this means the business that signs the contract is the same business that completes the installation and stands behind it afterward.The company follows a defined process from first call to completed project. A customer calls to describe the project, and the company schedules an on-site appointment. During that visit, the team assesses the space, takes measurements, reviews sun angles, drainage and attachment points, and discusses how the customer uses the area. After the customer finalizes the design and signs a contract, the project moves into fabrication in the company's shop. When fabrication is complete, the company's installers complete the work on site.That sequence matters because custom shade structures depend on accurate site information. The direction a patio faces, the height of an existing roofline, the way water drains off a structure and the strength of the surface an awning attaches to all affect how a finished product performs.Materials Selected for Arkansas WeatherCentral Arkansas presents a demanding environment for outdoor fabric and metal structures. Summers are long, hot and humid, spring often brings strong storms, and afternoon sun can make a west-facing patio difficult to use for hours at a time.Hot Springs Awning specifies materials with those conditions in mind. The company uses Sunbrella and Tempotest outdoor fabrics, which are solution-dyed acrylics. In solution-dyed fabric, color is added to the fiber before it is spun into yarn, so the color runs through the fiber rather than sitting on its surface. According to the company, the fabrics it uses resist fading, repel water and breathe to limit mildew, and they are backed by a five-year fabric warranty.For structural components, the company sizes steel and aluminum frames according to each span and exposure. Its aluminum covers and carports are intended as permanent, low-maintenance structures for patios, porches, entries and covered parking.Choosing between fabric and metal is one of the first decisions many customers face. Fabric awnings and retractable awnings offer color options and, in the case of retractable systems, the ability to open or close shade as conditions change. Retractable awnings are generally designed to be retracted during high winds and heavy rain. Aluminum covers provide fixed, year-round protection with minimal upkeep. Hot Springs Awning offers both approaches, which allows its team to recommend a structure based on how a space is used rather than on a single product line.Customers with existing awnings also have another option. When an awning frame remains in good condition, the company can often make new fabric to fit it, extending the life of the original structure.Shade, Screens and Everyday ComfortNot every project is a large structure. Much of the company's residential work involves smaller additions that change how a home functions day to day. Window, door and deck awnings shade glass and entries from direct sun. Exterior motorized shades lower at the push of a button to cut heat and glare on a patio or storefront, which is particularly useful on west-facing spaces exposed to low afternoon sun. Screen enclosures keep insects out of porches and patios during Arkansas summer evenings, and privacy curtains and rope pull-up curtains add flexible coverage to outdoor rooms.The company also offers window rescreening for homeowners and for rental and multi-unit properties, where worn or damaged screens are a recurring maintenance item. Overhead support structures and walkway covers extend protection between buildings, driveways and entrances.Because these products are built to order, they can be combined. A single patio project may include an aluminum cover, a motorized shade on the sun-facing side and a screen enclosure, each sized to the same space and installed by the same crew.A New Chapter in CabotThe company's Cabot showroom at 107 Plaza Blvd serves homeowners and businesses in Lonoke County and the surrounding region, including Cabot, Austin, Ward, Beebe, Jacksonville, Sherwood, North Little Rock, Little Rock, Conway and Searcy. Customers can visit the showroom during business hours to see fabric colors and material samples in person and discuss their projects with the company's team without traveling to Hot Springs.The Cabot location is not a separate company. It is part of the same family-owned Hot Springs Awning, with the same team, fabrics and workmanship that customers in Garland County have relied on.The Cabot area has grown in recent years, with new neighborhoods and commercial development along the US-67/167 corridor. Many homes in the area sit in newer subdivisions governed by homeowners association guidelines. Hot Springs Awning provides product details, drawings and color samples to help Cabot-area homeowners prepare requests for HOA approval before a project moves forward.For residential customers, the company's most common Cabot-area projects include fabric and aluminum patio covers that turn a bare slab into usable outdoor living space, retractable awnings that provide shade on demand, motorized shades that block low afternoon sun, screen enclosures for porches, walkway covers that create a dry path from a driveway to a door, and carports for vehicles, boats and campers. Homeowners researching awnings and patio covers in Cabot can schedule an on-site estimate, during which the team measures the space and reviews material options.“Cabot and the communities around it are full of families who want to spend more time outside and businesses that want to stand out from the street,” McAnly said.“Having a showroom there means those customers can see and touch the materials and talk with our team close to home.”Serving Hot Springs, the Lakes and Garland CountyThe company's original Hot Springs showroom serves customers within about 50 miles, including Garland County, Hot Springs Village, the area's lake communities, Malvern, Benton and Arkadelphia. Customers south and west of Little Rock are also served from the Hot Springs location.Lake living shapes much of the company's work in the Hot Springs area. Hot Springs Awning builds custom Bimini tops, re-covers houseboats with new canvas cut and sewn for each vessel, and builds boat dock shade for lake homes, marinas and rental fleets. Every marine project is made to order using fabrics selected for constant exposure to sun and water. The company can also replace the canvas on an existing camper awning, although it does not install camper retractable awning systems.Commercial Awnings and Shade StructuresHot Springs Awning serves commercial customers in equal measure with homeowners, working with businesses, churches, schools, medical offices and property managers across both of its service areas.Commercial projects include storefront awnings built with a business's name and logo, covered patio seating and motorized shades for restaurants and bars, walkway covers for school campuses, churches and medical buildings, metal canopies for building entries and drive-thrus, commercial carports for fleets and tenants, marina shade, and window rescreening for rental and multi-unit properties.For a business, a storefront awning serves several purposes at once. It provides shade and weather protection at the entrance, helps customers identify the business from the street, and can extend the usable season of outdoor seating. Because each commercial project is built to measure, the company can match fabric color, lettering and frame design to a building's existing architecture and branding.What Customers Should Know Before Choosing an Awning CompanyFor property owners comparing awning and patio cover providers in Central Arkansas, a few questions can clarify what to expect from a project. Customers can ask whether a product is custom-built or ordered in standard sizes, who fabricates the frames and fabric, whether installation is performed by employees or subcontractors, what fabric warranty applies, and whether the company can assist with HOA documentation.Hot Springs Awning answers those questions directly in its published process: every product is custom built to the customer's measurements, fabrication takes place in the company's own shop, installation is performed by company employees, and its premium outdoor fabrics carry a five-year warranty.Both showrooms are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and are closed Saturday and Sunday.About Hot Springs AwningHot Springs Awning is a family-owned custom awning, patio cover and canvas company that has served Arkansas since 1906 and has operated under its current ownership since February 2006. The company designs, fabricates and installs awnings, patio covers, aluminum covers, carports, retractable awnings, motorized shades, screen enclosures, walkway covers, boat dock shades, Bimini tops and specialty canvas for residential and commercial customers. All fabrication is completed in the company's shop, and all installation is performed by company employees. Hot Springs Awning operates showrooms at 2380 Airport Rd in Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas, (501) 623-7786, and at 107 Plaza Blvd in Cabot, Arkansas, (501) 843-3000, each serving customers within about 50 miles. More information is available at .

Danny McAnly

Hot Springs Awning

+1 (501) 623-7786

...

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Hot Springs Awning Marks 120 Years and a New Chapter in Cabot, Arkansas News Provided By Quick Strike Media November 09, 2026, 21:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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