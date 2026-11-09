The Digital Nomad Myth: 8 In 10 Remote Workers Actually Work From A Home Office, According To We Work Remotely Data

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Despite the beach-laptop stereotype, only around 1% of remote professionals mostly work while travelling, new We Work Remotely survey data shows.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A global survey of remote professionals puts a popular image of remote work to the test, and finds the reality is far more grounded than the stereotype suggests. The picture of remote workers sending emails from a beach or hopping between cities turns out to describe almost no one. Most people work remotely from one very familiar place: home.According to survey data collected by We Work Remotely, the world's largest remote job board and global community for remote work with more than 6 million monthly visitors, 81 percent of respondents said they mostly work from a home office. Only around 1 percent said they mostly work while travelling, and the same small share work mainly from cafes or outdoors. About 11 percent move between a mix of places, and 5 percent mostly use coworking spaces. The findings are based on responses from 767 remote-first professionals across 87 countries.The gap between the stereotype and the data matters, because it changes what good remote work actually looks like. The appeal of working remotely, the survey shows, is not constant travel. It is the flexibility to skip the commute, to shape the day around life rather than the other way round, and to do focused work in a space people control. For most remote professionals, that space is a desk at home."81% of remote professionals said they mostly work from a home office, while only around 1% mostly work while travelling."That has practical implications for employers. If the home office is where remote work really happens, then the perks that help most are the ones that improve it. The same survey found that one in five remote professionals want a home office budget from their employer, which fits neatly with this picture. Supporting a good chair, a reliable setup and a comfortable space tends to do more for productivity than assuming people want a nomadic lifestyle they are not actually living. Practical guidance on building a comfortable and effective remote home office setup is some of the most read advice in the community.It is also a reassuring message for anyone still deciding whether remote work is for them. You do not need to become a digital nomad to benefit from it. The vast majority of people finding fully remote jobs are building steady, settled routines at home, and describing more balance and control as a result.As remote work continues to mature, the survey suggests it is time to retire the beach-laptop cliche. The real story is simpler and more durable: people doing good work from a home office, on their own terms.About We Work RemotelyWe Work Remotely is the world's largest remote job board and the global community for remote work. With more than a decade of leadership in remote hiring and over 6 million monthly visitors, the platform connects millions of remote-first professionals with companies around the world, helping job seekers find legitimate, flexible opportunities while helping employers reach top global talent across borders.

Emma Sivess

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The Digital Nomad Myth: 8 in 10 Remote Workers Actually Work From a Home Office, According to We Work Remotely Data News Provided By Unlimited Content November 09, 2026, 21:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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