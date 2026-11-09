Pankaj Tripathi Speaks Up On His Spiritual Journey, Control Over Emotions

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming film 'Parivarik ManuRanjan', has spoken about his journey into spirituality and how it has been helping him to attain control over his emotions.

The actor spoke with IANS along with his co-actor Aditi Rao Hydari in the Goregaon east area of Mumbai, and said that while he has managed to have control over expression of emotions but he is yet to master the art of not letting an emotion affect him.

He told IANS,“I am a sanyasi who is holding on to the external. I need to practice the internal, that is the final process. I don't express my anger, that is one thing. But to not get angry, is another thing. That is the control that I have. If I get angry, I know that my anger will disappear in a few seconds. That is all I understand. The anger taking over my mind cannot be stopped. But how I react in anger is something in my control”.

“Greed, greed, lust, all emotions are inside of us. There is everything inside us. There is violence and violence. I would say that I'm still working on it”, he added.

Earlier, the actor had said that the preparation of an actor far precedes the preparation for a character. He shared that while playing a part requires a specific time frame, actors prepare throughout their lives, and it's a constant process.

He earlier told IANS,“You get to play a character in one or two weeks or three weeks. You read the film, and then you try to be close to the character. It's a matter of a few weeks, it takes years to prepare an actor. Like how it takes 4 days to make a chair, but it takes 4 years for the carpenter to learn how to make it perfectly”.

Meanwhile, 'Parivarik ManuRanjan' is set to drop on November 13, 2026 on November 13, 2026 on SonyLIV.